Camper Van Cost Calculator for Raycast
Calculate the real cost of your camper van per day of use – including residual value, yearly breakdown, and category analysis.
Log all costs related to your camper van by year and category:
|Category
|Examples
|Purchase
|Buying price
|Additional Equipment
|Awning, bike rack
|Maintenance
|Oil change, filters
|Vehicle Inspection
|MOT / annual inspection
|Repair
|Accident damage, breakdowns
|Tires
|Summer / winter tires
|Pitch / Campsite
|Campground fees, seasonal pitch
|Fuel
|Petrol or diesel costs
|Garage
|Winter storage
|Insurance
|Vehicle insurance
|Residual Value
|Current or expected resale value
|Other
|Everything else
Record how many days per year you actually used the camper van.
Shows expenses, usage days, and cost per day for each year at a glance.
Sorted list of all categories with amounts and their percentage share of total costs.
|Action
|Description
|Export CSV
|Exports all expenses and usage days as CSV to the clipboard (compatible with Numbers and Excel)
|Export JSON
|Full data backup as JSON to the clipboard
|Import JSON
|Restores data from a JSON backup in the clipboard
|Delete All Data
|Resets everything to the initial state (requires confirmation)
All data is stored locally in Raycast's
LocalStorage. No data is sent to any external server.
wdeu · License: MIT