Camper-Calc

Camper Van Cost Calculator for Raycast

Calculate the real cost of your camper van per day of use – including residual value, yearly breakdown, and category analysis.

Features

Track Expenses

Log all costs related to your camper van by year and category:

Category Examples Purchase Buying price Additional Equipment Awning, bike rack Maintenance Oil change, filters Vehicle Inspection MOT / annual inspection Repair Accident damage, breakdowns Tires Summer / winter tires Pitch / Campsite Campground fees, seasonal pitch Fuel Petrol or diesel costs Garage Winter storage Insurance Vehicle insurance Residual Value Current or expected resale value Other Everything else

Usage Days

Record how many days per year you actually used the camper van.

Profitability Calculation

Gross Expenses – Sum of all costs excluding residual value

– Sum of all costs excluding residual value Residual Value – Current or expected resale value (deducted from costs)

– Current or expected resale value (deducted from costs) Net Depreciation – True cost (Gross − Residual Value)

– True cost (Gross − Residual Value) Total Usage Days – All recorded days across all years

– All recorded days across all years Cost per Day – Net Depreciation divided by total usage days

Yearly Overview

Shows expenses, usage days, and cost per day for each year at a glance.

Category Breakdown

Sorted list of all categories with amounts and their percentage share of total costs.

Data Management

Action Description Export CSV Exports all expenses and usage days as CSV to the clipboard (compatible with Numbers and Excel) Export JSON Full data backup as JSON to the clipboard Import JSON Restores data from a JSON backup in the clipboard Delete All Data Resets everything to the initial state (requires confirmation)

How to Use

Open Raycast and search for Camper-Calc Add your expenses via Add New Expense Enter usage days per year via Add Usage Days The Profitability section immediately shows your cost per day

Tips

Update the Residual Value regularly to keep the calculation realistic

regularly to keep the calculation realistic Always create a JSON backup before deleting all data

before deleting all data The CSV export is great for further analysis in a spreadsheet app

Data Storage

All data is stored locally in Raycast's LocalStorage . No data is sent to any external server.

Author

wdeu · License: MIT