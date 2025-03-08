Mood Tracker

This Raycast extension helps you monitor your emotional well-being by providing a simple and efficient way to record, track, and analyze your moods over time. Built to integrate seamlessly with Raycast's interface, this extension makes mood tracking a frictionless part of your daily routine.

After installing the extension, start by recording your mood a few times to build up some data. As you collect more entries, the charts and AI insights will become more valuable, helping you gain a deeper understanding of your emotional patterns.

Features

Quick Mood Entry

Record your current mood with just a few keystrokes. Choose from preset mood options and add context with optional notes and tags to capture what influenced your mood.

Searchable History

Browse through your past mood entries with powerful search functionality. Filter by date, mood type, or tags to identify patterns and gain insights into factors affecting your emotional state.

Visual Trend Analysis

View charts that visualize your mood patterns over time. These glanceable visualizations help you identify trends and understand how your mood fluctuates over days, weeks, and months.

AI-Powered Insights

Leverage Raycast AI to analyze your mood data and provide personalized insights. Ask questions about your mood patterns and receive meaningful analysis based on your recorded data.