Search the open Podcast Index, browse episodes, copy enclosure URLs, or download audio files. A direct RSS feed URL can be pasted without any API credentials.
Directory search is powered by Podcast Index, a free and open podcast directory. Searching the directory requires a free API key and secret from the Podcast Index developer portal. Direct public RSS feed URLs work without an API key.
~/Downloads.
Podcast Index credentials are only needed for directory search. You can paste a public podcast RSS feed URL into the command without configuring credentials.
Podcast searches are sent directly to Podcast Index. RSS and episode downloads are requested directly from each podcast host. The extension does not collect analytics or send data anywhere else.