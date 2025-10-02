Interface with
qalc CLI calculator through Raycast.
Wiki: https://qalculate.github.io/manual/qalc.html (Only basic interactions are supported)
Aliasing this command to
q or making a shortcut is encouraged.
This command requires
qalc to work.
You can get
qalc on https://qalculate.github.io/downloads.html or by getting
libqalculate from your package manager.
Due to limitations of Raycast, you must provide the path to
qalc manually.
To find it, run
which qalc.
5 ohm * 200 A = 1 kV
normdist(7; 5) = 0.05399096651
10:31 + 8:30 to time = 19:01
now to utc = "2025-10-02T18:42:12Z"
today - 5 d = "2025-09-27"
52 -> hex = 0x34