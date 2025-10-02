Qalccast

Interface with qalc CLI calculator through Raycast.

Wiki: https://qalculate.github.io/manual/qalc.html (Only basic interactions are supported)

Aliasing this command to q or making a shortcut is encouraged.

This command requires qalc to work.

You can get qalc on https://qalculate.github.io/downloads.html or by getting libqalculate from your package manager.

Due to limitations of Raycast, you must provide the path to qalc manually. To find it, run which qalc .

Examples