Deepwiki Raycast Extension

This extension allows you to quickly search for, open, and crawl documentation for GitHub repositories on Deepwiki.

Features

Open Deepwiki Page: Quickly open the Deepwiki page for a specific GitHub repository using its URL or owner/repo identifier.

Commands

Open Deepwiki Page

Action: Opens a Deepwiki page.

Search Deepwiki Repos

Action: Searches Deepwiki for indexed repositories.

Activate Raycast, type , and start typing your search query (e.g., , , ). Results: Displays a list of matching repositories. Selecting a result provides actions: Open the repository's page on Deepwiki (Primary Action). Open the repository's page on GitHub. Crawl and Copy Docs ( Cmd+Shift+K ): Trigger the "Crawl DeepWiki Docs" command for the selected repository. Use the "Open Deepwiki Page" command with the selected repo. Copy Deepwiki URL, GitHub URL, or owner/repo identifier to the clipboard.

Crawl DeepWiki Docs

Action: Crawls all linked documentation pages within a DeepWiki repository scope (e.g., everything under https://deepwiki.com/owner/repo/ ) and copies the combined text content to the clipboard.

Setup

No setup is required. Just install the extension.

Author

Vivek Nair (vivek@gentrace.ai)