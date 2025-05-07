StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Deepwiki

Search, open, and crawl DeepWiki pages for GitHub repositories.
AvatarVivek Nair
Overview

Deepwiki Raycast Extension

This extension allows you to quickly search for, open, and crawl documentation for GitHub repositories on Deepwiki.

Features

  • Open Deepwiki Page: Quickly open the Deepwiki page for a specific GitHub repository using its URL or owner/repo identifier.
  • Search Deepwiki Repos: Search for repositories indexed by Deepwiki directly within Raycast.
  • Crawl DeepWiki Docs: Crawl all documentation pages for a specified repository on Deepwiki and copy the combined content to your clipboard in an LLM-friendly Markdown format.

Commands

Open Deepwiki Page

  • Action: Opens a Deepwiki page.
  • Input: Accepts a GitHub repository URL (e.g., https://github.com/microsoft/vscode), a Deepwiki URL (e.g., https://deepwiki.com/microsoft/vscode), or just the owner/repo identifier (e.g., microsoft/vscode).
  • Usage: Activate Raycast, type Open Deepwiki Page, enter the repository identifier, and press Enter.

Search Deepwiki Repos

  • Action: Searches Deepwiki for indexed repositories.
  • Usage: Activate Raycast, type Search Deepwiki Repos, and start typing your search query (e.g., react, typescript, vscode).
  • Results: Displays a list of matching repositories. Selecting a result provides actions:
    • Open the repository's page on Deepwiki (Primary Action).
    • Open the repository's page on GitHub.
    • Crawl and Copy Docs (Cmd+Shift+K): Trigger the "Crawl DeepWiki Docs" command for the selected repository.
    • Use the "Open Deepwiki Page" command with the selected repo.
    • Copy Deepwiki URL, GitHub URL, or owner/repo identifier to the clipboard.

Crawl DeepWiki Docs

  • Action: Crawls all linked documentation pages within a DeepWiki repository scope (e.g., everything under https://deepwiki.com/owner/repo/) and copies the combined text content to the clipboard.
  • Input: Accepts a GitHub repository URL or owner/repo identifier.
  • Output: Combined Markdown content on the clipboard, suitable for pasting into LLMs or text editors.
  • Progress: Shows toasts indicating which page is currently being crawled.
  • Usage: Activate Raycast, type Crawl DeepWiki Docs, enter the repository identifier, and press Enter. Alternatively, use the Cmd+Shift+K shortcut on a result in the "Search Deepwiki Repos" command.

Setup

No setup is required. Just install the extension.

Author

Vivek Nair (vivek@gentrace.ai)

Categories
DocumentationDeveloper Tools
