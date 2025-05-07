Deepwiki Raycast Extension
This extension allows you to quickly search for, open, and crawl documentation for GitHub repositories on Deepwiki.
Features
- Open Deepwiki Page: Quickly open the Deepwiki page for a specific GitHub repository using its URL or
owner/repo identifier.
- Search Deepwiki Repos: Search for repositories indexed by Deepwiki directly within Raycast.
- Crawl DeepWiki Docs: Crawl all documentation pages for a specified repository on Deepwiki and copy the combined content to your clipboard in an LLM-friendly Markdown format.
Commands
Open Deepwiki Page
- Action: Opens a Deepwiki page.
- Input: Accepts a GitHub repository URL (e.g.,
https://github.com/microsoft/vscode), a Deepwiki URL (e.g.,
https://deepwiki.com/microsoft/vscode), or just the
owner/repo identifier (e.g.,
microsoft/vscode).
- Usage: Activate Raycast, type
Open Deepwiki Page, enter the repository identifier, and press Enter.
Search Deepwiki Repos
- Action: Searches Deepwiki for indexed repositories.
- Usage: Activate Raycast, type
Search Deepwiki Repos, and start typing your search query (e.g.,
react,
typescript,
vscode).
- Results: Displays a list of matching repositories. Selecting a result provides actions:
- Open the repository's page on Deepwiki (Primary Action).
- Open the repository's page on GitHub.
- Crawl and Copy Docs (
Cmd+Shift+K): Trigger the "Crawl DeepWiki Docs" command for the selected repository.
- Use the "Open Deepwiki Page" command with the selected repo.
- Copy Deepwiki URL, GitHub URL, or
owner/repo identifier to the clipboard.
Crawl DeepWiki Docs
- Action: Crawls all linked documentation pages within a DeepWiki repository scope (e.g., everything under
https://deepwiki.com/owner/repo/) and copies the combined text content to the clipboard.
- Input: Accepts a GitHub repository URL or
owner/repo identifier.
- Output: Combined Markdown content on the clipboard, suitable for pasting into LLMs or text editors.
- Progress: Shows toasts indicating which page is currently being crawled.
- Usage: Activate Raycast, type
Crawl DeepWiki Docs, enter the repository identifier, and press Enter. Alternatively, use the
Cmd+Shift+K shortcut on a result in the "Search Deepwiki Repos" command.
Setup
No setup is required. Just install the extension.
Author
Vivek Nair (vivek@gentrace.ai)