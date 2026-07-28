Type Nepali by sound. Convert romanized Nepali to Devanagari and paste it anywhere.
namaste → नमस्ते ·
ma ghar jaanchhu → म घर जान्छु
⌘T turns an English word into its Nepali equivalent (
technology → प्रविधि).
⌘⇧C.
⌘⇧K opens the full mapping reference.
|Type
|Get
|Vowels
a aa i ee u oo e ai o au
|अ आ इ ई उ ऊ ए ऐ ओ औ
|Retroflex (CAPS)
Ta Tha Da Dha Na
|ट ठ ड ढ ण
|Add
h for breathy
ka →
kha
|क → ख
na*
na**
ghar.
|नं नँ घर।
Long vowels use the double form:
nepaal → नेपाल,
kitaab → किताब.
Open the in-extension cheatsheet (
⌘⇧K) for the complete table.