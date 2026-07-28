Nepali Typing

Type Nepali by sound. Convert romanized Nepali to Devanagari and paste it anywhere.

namaste → नमस्ते · ma ghar jaanchhu → म घर जान्छु

Features

Offline engine — deterministic phonetic transliteration that works with no network.

— deterministic phonetic transliteration that works with no network. Online suggestions — ranked Devanagari candidates from Google Input Tools when connected (toggle in preferences).

— ranked Devanagari candidates from Google Input Tools when connected (toggle in preferences). Translate by meaning — ⌘T turns an English word into its Nepali equivalent ( technology → प्रविधि).

— turns an English word into its Nepali equivalent ( → प्रविधि). Paste or copy — drop Devanagari straight into the focused app, or copy with ⌘⇧C .

— drop Devanagari straight into the focused app, or copy with . Cheatsheet — ⌘⇧K opens the full mapping reference.

How to type

Type Get Vowels a aa i ee u oo e ai o au अ आ इ ई उ ऊ ए ऐ ओ औ Retroflex (CAPS) Ta Tha Da Dha Na ट ठ ड ढ ण Add h for breathy ka → kha क → ख na* na** ghar. नं नँ घर।

Long vowels use the double form: nepaal → नेपाल, kitaab → किताब. Open the in-extension cheatsheet ( ⌘⇧K ) for the complete table.

Preferences