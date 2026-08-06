XKeen Manager for Raycast

XKeen Manager — the ultimate control panel for Xray (the xkeen package) on Keenetic routers. Monitor status, switch servers, and manage routing rules without touching the terminal.

✨ Features

🚀 Full Control: Start, Stop, Restart with status indication (Green/Red) and operational mode.

Start, Stop, Restart with status indication (Green/Red) and operational mode. 🌍 Smart IP Check: Hybrid verification showing your real ISP IP (router request) and VPN IP (Mac request), so you know exactly if the bypass is working.

Hybrid verification showing your real ISP IP (router request) and VPN IP (Mac request), so you know exactly if the bypass is working. 🔄 Profile Manager: Create different profiles for different countries/servers. Switch on the fly. The script safely replaces the server config ( 04_outbounds.json ). Auto-Sync: If you edit the active profile's config, changes save to both the live config and the profile backup.

📝 JSON Editor: Built-in editor for Routing and Outbounds with syntax validation.

Built-in editor for and with syntax validation. 📜 Logs: View recent Xray events (newest at the top).

New Features

Menu Bar: The "XKeen Menu Bar" command displays a colored status indicator (green = running, red = stopped, orange = connection error). Switch profiles and restart directly from the menu with background updates every 10 minutes.

The "XKeen Menu Bar" command displays a colored status indicator (green = running, red = stopped, orange = connection error). Switch profiles and restart directly from the menu with background updates every 10 minutes. AI Tools: Manage through Raycast AI — get-status , list-profiles , switch-profile , add-domains commands with confirmations for state-changing actions.

Manage through Raycast AI — , , , commands with confirmations for state-changing actions. Preferences: "Proxy Outbound Tag" setting for specifying the outbound node tag; leave empty to auto-detect from 04_outbounds.json .

🛠 Requirements

macOS (Raycast is Mac-only). Keenetic router with Entware installed. Installed xkeen package (original or forks like jameszeroX).

⚙️ Installation & Setup

Step 1. Install the extension

Clone the repository and install dependencies: npm install Add to Raycast: npm run dev

Step 2. Configure SSH Connection (The Magic!)

To make the extension work instantly without asking for a password every 5 seconds:

Find the Setup SSH Connection command in Raycast (included in the package). Press Enter. A terminal will open. Enter your router IP (usually 192.168.1.1 ) and admin password. The wizard will automatically: Generate SSH keys.

Upload them to the router.

Configure ~/.ssh/config with ControlMaster optimization (10x faster + ban protection).

What the wizard does locally: if ~/.ssh/id_ed25519 doesn't exist, it generates a new Ed25519 key without a passphrase (so Raycast can connect without prompting), copies the public key to the router via ssh-copy-id , and appends a Host block to ~/.ssh/config with ControlMaster settings. Nothing else on your Mac is modified.

Step 3. Finalize

Launch XKeen Manager. On first run, configure settings (unless you changed them in the wizard): SSH Connection: xkeen (or your custom alias).

(or your custom alias). Paths: Keep defaults if you have standard Entware ( /opt/etc/xray... ).

📖 Working with Profiles

Go to Switch Profiles. Press Create and enter a name (e.g., germany ). The extension creates a copy of the current server, saves it as profile germany , and immediately switches to it. Now go to the main menu → Outbounds. Paste your German server's VLESS config and press Save. Done! The config is now bound to the germany profile.

To revert to your previous server, just select it from the profiles list and press Enter.

🤝 Troubleshooting

Status: Command failed / Connection reset: The router temporarily blocked you for frequent requests. Reboot the router. Be sure to complete Step 2 (Setup SSH Connection) to enable connection optimization.

The router temporarily blocked you for frequent requests. IP Error: Make sure the 2ip.io site is added to Xkeen routing as a proxied domain.

📄 License

MIT