🇷🇺 Русская версия: README.ru.md
XKeen Manager for Raycast
XKeen Manager — the ultimate control panel for Xray (the
xkeen package) on Keenetic routers.
Monitor status, switch servers, and manage routing rules without touching the terminal.
✨ Features
- 🚀 Full Control: Start, Stop, Restart with status indication (Green/Red) and operational mode.
- 🌍 Smart IP Check: Hybrid verification showing your real ISP IP (router request) and VPN IP (Mac request), so you know exactly if the bypass is working.
- 🔄 Profile Manager:
- Create different profiles for different countries/servers.
- Switch on the fly. The script safely replaces the server config (
04_outbounds.json).
- Auto-Sync: If you edit the active profile's config, changes save to both the live config and the profile backup.
- 📝 JSON Editor: Built-in editor for
Routing and
Outbounds with syntax validation.
- 📜 Logs: View recent Xray events (newest at the top).
New Features
- Menu Bar: The "XKeen Menu Bar" command displays a colored status indicator (green = running, red = stopped, orange = connection error). Switch profiles and restart directly from the menu with background updates every 10 minutes.
- AI Tools: Manage through Raycast AI —
get-status,
list-profiles,
switch-profile,
add-domains commands with confirmations for state-changing actions.
- Preferences: "Proxy Outbound Tag" setting for specifying the outbound node tag; leave empty to auto-detect from
04_outbounds.json.
🛠 Requirements
- macOS (Raycast is Mac-only).
- Keenetic router with Entware installed.
- Installed xkeen package (original or forks like jameszeroX).
⚙️ Installation & Setup
Step 1. Install the extension
- Clone the repository and install dependencies:
npm install
- Add to Raycast:
npm run dev
Step 2. Configure SSH Connection (The Magic!)
To make the extension work instantly without asking for a password every 5 seconds:
- Find the Setup SSH Connection command in Raycast (included in the package).
- Press Enter. A terminal will open.
- Enter your router IP (usually
192.168.1.1) and admin password.
- The wizard will automatically:
- Generate SSH keys.
- Upload them to the router.
- Configure
~/.ssh/config with
ControlMaster optimization (10x faster + ban protection).
What the wizard does locally: if
~/.ssh/id_ed25519 doesn't exist, it generates a new Ed25519 key without a passphrase (so Raycast can connect without prompting), copies the public key to the router via
ssh-copy-id, and appends a
Host block to
~/.ssh/config with
ControlMaster settings. Nothing else on your Mac is modified.
Step 3. Finalize
- Launch XKeen Manager.
- On first run, configure settings (unless you changed them in the wizard):
- SSH Connection:
xkeen (or your custom alias).
- Paths: Keep defaults if you have standard Entware (
/opt/etc/xray...).
📖 Working with Profiles
- Go to Switch Profiles.
- Press Create and enter a name (e.g.,
germany).
- The extension creates a copy of the current server, saves it as profile
germany, and immediately switches to it.
- Now go to the main menu → Outbounds.
- Paste your German server's VLESS config and press Save.
- Done! The config is now bound to the
germany profile.
To revert to your previous server, just select it from the profiles list and press Enter.
🤝 Troubleshooting
- Status: Command failed / Connection reset:
The router temporarily blocked you for frequent requests.
- Reboot the router.
- Be sure to complete Step 2 (Setup SSH Connection) to enable connection optimization.
- IP Error:
Make sure the
2ip.io site is added to Xkeen routing as a proxied domain.
📄 License
MIT