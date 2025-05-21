Grammaring

Refine your writing effortlessly and very fast. Grammaring subtly corrects your text, keeping your unique voice intact, like a personal editor who knows your style. Need to remember a quick fact? Just ask within {curly braces} and watch it seamlessly appear in your sentence. Write smarter, not harder, with your words, perfected.

Installation

Go to Raycast Store Install Grammaring extension

Setup

OpenAI API Key

Go to OpenAI's API key page Create a new secret key Copy the key When you first run a Grammaring command, Raycast will prompt you to enter this API key in the extension preferences

Shortcut

Go to Extensions in Raycast Settings Search for "Grammaring" Record a shortcut for "Fix & Fact - Selected Text"

Features

Both features will be executed in the same command.

Fix & Keep Style

Select the text you want to fix and run the shortcut. Grammaring will analyze your writing style, correct any grammatical errors, and enhance the text while maintaining your unique voice. The corrected text will be automatically pasted back into your document, seamlessly replacing the original selection.

Fill with Facts

Write inside {curly braces} the facts you want to fill in the text, then run the shortcut. Grammaring will fill the text with the facts you asked for.

Example: