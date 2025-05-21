Refine your writing effortlessly and very fast. Grammaring subtly corrects your text, keeping your unique voice intact, like a personal editor who knows your style. Need to remember a quick fact? Just ask within {curly braces} and watch it seamlessly appear in your sentence. Write smarter, not harder, with your words, perfected.
Both features will be executed in the same command.
Select the text you want to fix and run the shortcut. Grammaring will analyze your writing style, correct any grammatical errors, and enhance the text while maintaining your unique voice. The corrected text will be automatically pasted back into your document, seamlessly replacing the original selection.
Write inside {curly braces} the facts you want to fill in the text, then run the shortcut. Grammaring will fill the text with the facts you asked for.
Input: I'm traveling to {city where a lot of big companies were founded} to see {was founder and CEO of Apple}.
Output: I'm traveling to Silicon Valley to see Steve Jobs.