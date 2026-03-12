Kommand for Raycast

Access your Kommand keyboard shortcuts library directly from Raycast.

Website · Download for macOS on the Mac App Store

Requirements

This extension requires the Kommand macOS app. Install Kommand, open it once, and save shortcuts there. Raycast then reads your library and lets you browse it faster.

Commands

Show Frontmost App Shortcuts

Displays all saved keyboard shortcuts for the currently active application. Shortcuts are grouped by category with favorites sorted to the top.

Search All Shortcuts

Search through your entire shortcut library across all applications. Useful for quickly finding a specific shortcut when you can't remember which app it belongs to.

Show Global Shortcuts

Displays shortcuts marked as global, which work across all applications regardless of which app is in the foreground.

Features