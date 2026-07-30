Average Saham Indonesia

A simple and fast Raycast extension for Indonesian stock investors to calculate their new average stock price (Average Up / Average Down) — instantly, right from Raycast.

What is this?

Average Saham Indonesia solves one problem really well:

"I want to know my new average price after buying additional shares."

No login. No internet connection. No portfolio tracking (yet). Just type in your existing position and your new purchase, and get your new average price instantly as you type.

Calculations follow the Bursa Efek Indonesia (IDX) standard: 1 Lot = 100 Shares.

Features

⚡️ Instant, real-time calculation — no submit button, no loading state

🇮🇩 Indonesian-first UI (Harga Lama, Lot Lama, Harga Baru, Lot Baru)

🧮 Accurate average price (Average Up / Average Down) calculation

🔒 100% offline — no network requests, no accounts, no tracking

⌨️ Keyboard-first, minimal UI

Screenshots

Installation

This extension isn't published to the Raycast Store yet. To run it locally:

Clone this repository Install dependencies npm install Start it in development mode npm run dev Open Raycast and search for Average Saham Indonesia

Usage

Open Raycast and search for Average Saham Indonesia Fill in the form: Harga Lama — your previous average buy price

— your previous average buy price Lot Lama — how many lots you already own

— how many lots you already own Harga Baru — the price of your new purchase

— the price of your new purchase Lot Baru — how many lots you're buying now Read your result instantly: Total Lot — your total lot holding after this purchase

— your total lot holding after this purchase Total Modal — your total capital invested

— your total capital invested New Investment Needed — cash required for the new purchase alone

— cash required for the new purchase alone Average Price — your new average price (Average Up / Average Down)

Example

Field Value Harga Lama 106.97 Lot Lama 15 Harga Baru 80 Lot Baru 10

Result:

Total Lot 25 Lot Total Modal Rp240.455 New Investment Needed Rp80.000 Average Price Rp96,18

Formula

Old Shares = Old Lot × 100 New Shares = New Lot × 100 Old Investment = Old Price × Old Shares New Investment = New Price × New Shares Total Investment = Old Investment + New Investment Total Shares = Old Shares + New Shares Average Price = Total Investment / Total Shares

Project Structure

├── assets/ │ └── icon.png ├── src/ │ ├── average.tsx # Form, validation, state, live calculation │ ├── components/ │ │ └── Result.tsx # Renders Total Lot / Total Modal / New Investment / Average Price │ ├── utils/ │ │ ├── calculator.ts # Pure calculation logic │ │ └── formatter.ts # Rupiah / lot / price formatting │ └── types.ts ├── package.json └── tsconfig.json

Roadmap

This is the Version 1 (MVP) release: a focused, single-purpose calculator. Upcoming features:

Copy result ( ⌘C ), reset form ( ⌘R )

), reset form ( ) Multiple buy calculator with an editable transaction list

Average Down planner (how many lots to reach a target average)

Profit target & break-even calculator (with fees)

Stock symbol + calculation history

Portfolio mode & summary

Average Up / Down simulator with interactive planning

Import/export portfolio (CSV/JSON)

Dividend & yield calculator

Complete Indonesian investor toolkit

Tech Stack

Raycast API

React + TypeScript

Node.js

License

MIT