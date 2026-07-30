A simple and fast Raycast extension for Indonesian stock investors to calculate their new average stock price (Average Up / Average Down) — instantly, right from Raycast.
Average Saham Indonesia solves one problem really well:
"I want to know my new average price after buying additional shares."
No login. No internet connection. No portfolio tracking (yet). Just type in your existing position and your new purchase, and get your new average price instantly as you type.
Calculations follow the Bursa Efek Indonesia (IDX) standard: 1 Lot = 100 Shares.
This extension isn't published to the Raycast Store yet. To run it locally:
npm install
npm run dev
Average Saham Indonesia
|Field
|Value
|Harga Lama
|106.97
|Lot Lama
|15
|Harga Baru
|80
|Lot Baru
|10
Result:
Total Lot 25 Lot
Total Modal Rp240.455
New Investment Needed Rp80.000
Average Price Rp96,18
Old Shares = Old Lot × 100
New Shares = New Lot × 100
Old Investment = Old Price × Old Shares
New Investment = New Price × New Shares
Total Investment = Old Investment + New Investment
Total Shares = Old Shares + New Shares
Average Price = Total Investment / Total Shares
├── assets/
│ └── icon.png
├── src/
│ ├── average.tsx # Form, validation, state, live calculation
│ ├── components/
│ │ └── Result.tsx # Renders Total Lot / Total Modal / New Investment / Average Price
│ ├── utils/
│ │ ├── calculator.ts # Pure calculation logic
│ │ └── formatter.ts # Rupiah / lot / price formatting
│ └── types.ts
├── package.json
└── tsconfig.json
This is the Version 1 (MVP) release: a focused, single-purpose calculator. Upcoming features:
⌘C), reset form (
⌘R)
MIT