Protect images with advanced encryption and fragmentation.
Overview
Image Shield

This Raycast extension provides functionality for image encryption and decryption, helping you protect confidential images by transforming them into encrypted fragments using AES-256 encryption.

Commands

  • Encrypt Images ... Encrypt images into secure fragments
  • Decrypt Images ... Restore original images from the fragments

Features

This extension provides two main security modes for image protection:

🔐 Shuffle + Encrypt Mode (Default)

  • Fragmentation: Pixels are shuffled across multiple images to help safeguard the original content from unauthorized viewing.
  • Password Protection: A password is required for image encryption and decryption

🔀 Shuffle Only Mode

  • Fragmentation: Pixels are shuffled across multiple images to help safeguard the original content from unauthorized viewing
  • No Password Required: No password is required for image encryption and decryption

Usage

Quick Call

Default Call

Preferences

You can customize the extension behavior through the following preferences:

Image Protection

  • Type: Checkbox
  • Default: Enabled
  • Description: If disabled, images are only shuffled without password protection. If enabled, images require password for decryption.

Block Size

  • Type: Dropdown (1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64)
  • Default: 4
  • Description: Fragment the image into multiple blocks and shuffle them. Larger block sizes use less memory but provide less fragmentation.

File Prefix

  • Type: Text field
  • Default: img
  • Description: Set the prefix for encrypted filename.

File Name

  • Type: Checkbox
  • Default: Enabled
  • Description: Restore the original file name when decrypting.

Troubleshooting

Error: Worker terminated due to reaching memory limit: JS heap out of memory

  • Please change the block size to a larger value in the settings.

Dependencies

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Feel free to open issues or submit pull requests to improve the extension.

