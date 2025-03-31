StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Translit

Convert Latin characters to Cyrillic using phonetic transliteration
Translit - Latin to Cyrillic Converter

Convert Latin characters to Russian Cyrillic using phonetic transliteration rules. This Raycast extension makes it easy to transliterate text on the fly, perfect for when you need to write in Russian but are using a Latin keyboard.

Features

  • Real-time transliteration from Latin to Russian Cyrillic characters
  • Clean, intuitive interface
  • Copy transliterated text with a single click
  • Supports standard Russian phonetic transliteration rules

Note

This initial release supports only Russian Cyrillic alphabet transliteration. Support for other Cyrillic alphabets (Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Serbian, etc.) may be added in future releases.

Installation

  1. Make sure you have Raycast installed
  2. Install the extension from the Raycast Store

Usage

  1. Open Raycast (default shortcut: ⌘+Space)
  2. Type "Latin to Cyrillic" or "Translit"
  3. Enter your Latin text in the input field
  4. Preview of the Russian Cyrillic phonetic transliteration will appear automatically
  5. Use the "Copy" action (⌘+Enter) to copy the transliterated text into your clipboard

Examples

Latin InputRussian Cyrillic
PrivetПривет
dobryj den'добрый день
shhukaщука

Credits

Created by tsibog

Communication
