Translit - Latin to Cyrillic Converter

Convert Latin characters to Russian Cyrillic using phonetic transliteration rules. This Raycast extension makes it easy to transliterate text on the fly, perfect for when you need to write in Russian but are using a Latin keyboard.

Features

Real-time transliteration from Latin to Russian Cyrillic characters

Clean, intuitive interface

Copy transliterated text with a single click

Supports standard Russian phonetic transliteration rules

Note

This initial release supports only Russian Cyrillic alphabet transliteration. Support for other Cyrillic alphabets (Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Serbian, etc.) may be added in future releases.

Installation

Make sure you have Raycast installed Install the extension from the Raycast Store

Usage

Open Raycast (default shortcut: ⌘+Space) Type "Latin to Cyrillic" or "Translit" Enter your Latin text in the input field Preview of the Russian Cyrillic phonetic transliteration will appear automatically Use the "Copy" action (⌘+Enter) to copy the transliterated text into your clipboard

Examples

Latin Input Russian Cyrillic Privet Привет dobryj den' добрый день shhuka щука

Credits

Created by tsibog