Translit - Latin to Cyrillic Converter
Convert Latin characters to Russian Cyrillic using phonetic transliteration
rules. This Raycast extension makes it easy to transliterate text on the fly,
perfect for when you need to write in Russian but are using a Latin keyboard.
Features
- Real-time transliteration from Latin to Russian Cyrillic characters
- Clean, intuitive interface
- Copy transliterated text with a single click
- Supports standard Russian phonetic transliteration rules
Note
This initial release supports only Russian Cyrillic alphabet transliteration.
Support for other Cyrillic alphabets (Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Serbian, etc.) may
be added in future releases.
Installation
- Make sure you have Raycast installed
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
Usage
- Open Raycast (default shortcut: ⌘+Space)
- Type "Latin to Cyrillic" or "Translit"
- Enter your Latin text in the input field
- Preview of the Russian Cyrillic phonetic transliteration will appear
automatically
- Use the "Copy" action (⌘+Enter) to copy the transliterated text into your
clipboard
Examples
|Latin Input
|Russian Cyrillic
|Privet
|Привет
|dobryj den'
|добрый день
|shhuka
|щука
Credits
Created by tsibog