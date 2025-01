Link Bundles

Streamline your browsing workflow by managing and launching groups of links with ease.

Features

🚀 Quick Launch : Instantly open entire link groups with a single command.

: Instantly open entire link groups with a single command. ✏️ Easy Management : Create, edit, and delete bundles with intuitive commands.

: Create, edit, and delete bundles with intuitive commands. 🔍 Fuzzy Search : Quickly find your bundles.

: Quickly find your bundles. 🎯 Profile-Specific: Open link groups in specific Chrome profiles.

Commands

Search Link Bundles

Browse and manage all your link bundles.

Create Link Bundle

Quickly create new link bundles using a dedicated command. Add multiple links, choose whether to open them in an incognito window or a new window, select a Chrome profile, and include descriptions for better organization.