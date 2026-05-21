Search and copy CSS custom properties from the Open Props design system — directly from Raycast.
Browse all Open Props custom properties grouped by category (shadows, sizes, typography, easings, borders, gradients, and more). Search by name or value and paste directly into your editor.
Browse all Open Props color palettes in a visual grid. Colors are grouped by palette and displayed as swatches. Search by name, shade, or hex value.
Every item supports the following actions:
|Action
|Description
|Paste Variable
|Pastes
--variable-name at the cursor
|Paste as var()
|Pastes
var(--variable-name) at the cursor
|Copy Variable
|Copies
--variable-name to clipboard
|Copy as var()
|Copies
var(--variable-name) to clipboard
|Paste Value
|Pastes the raw CSS value at the cursor
|Copy Value
|Copies the raw CSS value to clipboard