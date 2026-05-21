Open Props

Search and copy CSS custom properties from the Open Props design system — directly from Raycast.

Commands

Search CSS Variables

Browse all Open Props custom properties grouped by category (shadows, sizes, typography, easings, borders, gradients, and more). Search by name or value and paste directly into your editor.

Search Colors

Browse all Open Props color palettes in a visual grid. Colors are grouped by palette and displayed as swatches. Search by name, shade, or hex value.

Actions

Every item supports the following actions:

Action Description Paste Variable Pastes --variable-name at the cursor Paste as var() Pastes var(--variable-name) at the cursor Copy Variable Copies --variable-name to clipboard Copy as var() Copies var(--variable-name) to clipboard Paste Value Pastes the raw CSS value at the cursor Copy Value Copies the raw CSS value to clipboard

Features