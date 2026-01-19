💸 FIX Helper for Raycast

A powerful Financial Information eXchange (FIX) protocol parser. Quickly analyze single messages or entire logs with ease.

✨ Features

🧠 Smart Analysis

Smart Summary : Instantly understand messages with human-readable descriptions (e.g., "Filled: Buy 100 AAPL @ 150.00").

: Instantly understand messages with human-readable descriptions (e.g., "Filled: Buy 100 AAPL @ 150.00"). Repeating Groups : Visual cues (🟣) make it easy to spot and navigate repeating groups like NoMDEntries .

: Visual cues (🟣) make it easy to spot and navigate repeating groups like . Timestamps: Automatically converts UTC tags (52, 60, 122) to your Local Time.

🚀 Pro Workflow

Focus on Order : Right-click any message in the timeline to Filter by Order ID or ClOrdID , instantly tracing the entire lifecycle of an order.

: Right-click any message in the timeline to or , instantly tracing the entire lifecycle of an order. Export Tools : Easily export parsed messages as JSON or generate a Text Summary report.

: Easily export parsed messages as or generate a report. Instant Launch: Pass a FIX message via Raycast arguments to skip the input form and see results immediately.

🔍 Powerful Parsing

Auto-detect : Instantly parses from Clipboard or Selected Text on launch.

: Instantly parses from or on launch. Flexible Delimiters : Supports standard delimiters ( <SOH> , \x01 ) and custom ones (e.g., | , ^ , ~ ).

: Supports standard delimiters ( , ) and custom ones (e.g., , , ). Multi-Message Timeline: Paste a log file to see a chronological view of all messages ( Sender -> Target ).

📚 Reference Tools

Tag Dictionary : Search tags by number, name, or type.

: Search tags by number, name, or type. Deep Details: View all valid enum values, data types, and definitions.

🛠️ Usage

📥 Parsing

Auto-Parse: Copy a FIX message and open the command. It detects and parses automatically. Manual Input: Paste raw FIX text into the input area. Arguments: Pass a message directly via Raycast arguments or deep links.

🧭 Navigation

Timeline : Use the dropdown to filter by Message Type (e.g., show only "Rejects").

: Use the dropdown to filter by (e.g., show only "Rejects"). Drill Down : Press Enter on any message to see its full field-by-field breakdown.

: Press on any message to see its full field-by-field breakdown. Search: Type to filter fields by Tag, Name, or Value (e.g., "Price", "35=D").

⚙️ Preferences

Default Version : Set your preferred FIX version (e.g., FIX 4.2, FIX 5.0).

: Set your preferred FIX version (e.g., FIX 4.2, FIX 5.0). Show Icons : Toggle visual icons on/off for a cleaner or richer view.

: Toggle visual icons on/off for a cleaner or richer view. Custom Delimiter: Specify a custom string (e.g., || ) to prioritize as a delimiter for unique log formats.

📜 License

MIT

👨‍💻 Development

Generating FIX Specifications

The extension comes with pre-generated FIX specifications in src/specs.ts . If you need to regenerate them (e.g., to fetch updates or modify the parsing logic), use the provided script:

# Regenerate src/specs.ts npx ts-node scripts/generate_specs.ts

This script will: