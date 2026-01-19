💸 FIX Helper for Raycast
A powerful Financial Information eXchange (FIX) protocol parser. Quickly analyze single messages or entire logs with ease.
✨ Features
🧠 Smart Analysis
- Smart Summary: Instantly understand messages with human-readable descriptions (e.g., "Filled: Buy 100 AAPL @ 150.00").
- Repeating Groups: Visual cues (🟣) make it easy to spot and navigate repeating groups like
NoMDEntries.
- Timestamps: Automatically converts UTC tags (52, 60, 122) to your Local Time.
🚀 Pro Workflow
- Focus on Order: Right-click any message in the timeline to Filter by Order ID or ClOrdID, instantly tracing the entire lifecycle of an order.
- Export Tools: Easily export parsed messages as JSON or generate a Text Summary report.
- Instant Launch: Pass a FIX message via Raycast arguments to skip the input form and see results immediately.
🔍 Powerful Parsing
- Auto-detect: Instantly parses from Clipboard or Selected Text on launch.
- Flexible Delimiters: Supports standard delimiters (
<SOH>,
\x01) and custom ones (e.g.,
|,
^,
~).
- Multi-Message Timeline: Paste a log file to see a chronological view of all messages (
Sender -> Target).
📚 Reference Tools
- Tag Dictionary: Search tags by number, name, or type.
- Deep Details: View all valid enum values, data types, and definitions.
🛠️ Usage
📥 Parsing
- Auto-Parse: Copy a FIX message and open the command. It detects and parses automatically.
- Manual Input: Paste raw FIX text into the input area.
- Arguments: Pass a message directly via Raycast arguments or deep links.
🧭 Navigation
- Timeline: Use the dropdown to filter by Message Type (e.g., show only "Rejects").
- Drill Down: Press
Enter on any message to see its full field-by-field breakdown.
- Search: Type to filter fields by Tag, Name, or Value (e.g., "Price", "35=D").
⚙️ Preferences
- Default Version: Set your preferred FIX version (e.g., FIX 4.2, FIX 5.0).
- Show Icons: Toggle visual icons on/off for a cleaner or richer view.
- Custom Delimiter: Specify a custom string (e.g.,
||) to prioritize as a delimiter for unique log formats.
📜 License
MIT
👨💻 Development
Generating FIX Specifications
The extension comes with pre-generated FIX specifications in
src/specs.ts. If you need to regenerate them (e.g., to fetch updates or modify the parsing logic), use the provided script:
# Regenerate src/specs.ts
npx ts-node scripts/generate_specs.ts
This script will:
- Fetch the latest XML specifications from the QuickFIX repository.
- Parse tags, types, and enums.
- Apply overrides for better readability (e.g., MsgType descriptions).
- Generate a strongly-typed TypeScript file at
src/specs.ts.