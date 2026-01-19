StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
FIX Helper

Quickly parse, analyze, and understand FIX messages with ease.
Overview

💸 FIX Helper for Raycast

A powerful Financial Information eXchange (FIX) protocol parser. Quickly analyze single messages or entire logs with ease.

✨ Features

🧠 Smart Analysis

  • Smart Summary: Instantly understand messages with human-readable descriptions (e.g., "Filled: Buy 100 AAPL @ 150.00").
  • Repeating Groups: Visual cues (🟣) make it easy to spot and navigate repeating groups like NoMDEntries.
  • Timestamps: Automatically converts UTC tags (52, 60, 122) to your Local Time.

🚀 Pro Workflow

  • Focus on Order: Right-click any message in the timeline to Filter by Order ID or ClOrdID, instantly tracing the entire lifecycle of an order.
  • Export Tools: Easily export parsed messages as JSON or generate a Text Summary report.
  • Instant Launch: Pass a FIX message via Raycast arguments to skip the input form and see results immediately.

🔍 Powerful Parsing

  • Auto-detect: Instantly parses from Clipboard or Selected Text on launch.
  • Flexible Delimiters: Supports standard delimiters (<SOH>, \x01) and custom ones (e.g., |, ^, ~).
  • Multi-Message Timeline: Paste a log file to see a chronological view of all messages (Sender -> Target).

📚 Reference Tools

  • Tag Dictionary: Search tags by number, name, or type.
  • Deep Details: View all valid enum values, data types, and definitions.

🛠️ Usage

📥 Parsing

  1. Auto-Parse: Copy a FIX message and open the command. It detects and parses automatically.
  2. Manual Input: Paste raw FIX text into the input area.
  3. Arguments: Pass a message directly via Raycast arguments or deep links.

🧭 Navigation

  • Timeline: Use the dropdown to filter by Message Type (e.g., show only "Rejects").
  • Drill Down: Press Enter on any message to see its full field-by-field breakdown.
  • Search: Type to filter fields by Tag, Name, or Value (e.g., "Price", "35=D").

⚙️ Preferences

  • Default Version: Set your preferred FIX version (e.g., FIX 4.2, FIX 5.0).
  • Show Icons: Toggle visual icons on/off for a cleaner or richer view.
  • Custom Delimiter: Specify a custom string (e.g., ||) to prioritize as a delimiter for unique log formats.

📜 License

MIT

👨‍💻 Development

Generating FIX Specifications

The extension comes with pre-generated FIX specifications in src/specs.ts. If you need to regenerate them (e.g., to fetch updates or modify the parsing logic), use the provided script:

# Regenerate src/specs.ts
npx ts-node scripts/generate_specs.ts

This script will:

  1. Fetch the latest XML specifications from the QuickFIX repository.
  2. Parse tags, types, and enums.
  3. Apply overrides for better readability (e.g., MsgType descriptions).
  4. Generate a strongly-typed TypeScript file at src/specs.ts.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
