OpenHue
Control your Philips Hue lighting system from Raycast.
Features
- Control your Philips Hue lights directly from Raycast
- Turn lights on/off
- Adjust brightness and colors
- Quick access to your favorite scenes
Installation
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Configure your Hue Bridge connection in the extension preferences
Configuration
To use this extension, you'll need:
- A Philips Hue Bridge connected to your local network
- The Bridge IP address or hostname
- An API key (the extension will guide you through the setup)
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development mode
npm run dev
# Build the extension
npm run build
# Lint the code
npm run lint
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.