StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

OpenHue

Control your Philips Hue lightning system from Raycast
TP
Thibault Pensec
New
Install Extension
Overview

OpenHue

License GitHub issues GitHub stars

Control your Philips Hue lighting system from Raycast.

Features

  • Control your Philips Hue lights directly from Raycast
  • Turn lights on/off
  • Adjust brightness and colors
  • Quick access to your favorite scenes

Installation

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Configure your Hue Bridge connection in the extension preferences

Configuration

To use this extension, you'll need:

  • A Philips Hue Bridge connected to your local network
  • The Bridge IP address or hostname
  • An API key (the extension will guide you through the setup)

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development mode
npm run dev

# Build the extension
npm run build

# Lint the code
npm run lint

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
System
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.