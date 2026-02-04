OpenHue

Control your Philips Hue lighting system from Raycast.

Features

Control your Philips Hue lights directly from Raycast

Turn lights on/off

Adjust brightness and colors

Quick access to your favorite scenes

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Configure your Hue Bridge connection in the extension preferences

Configuration

To use this extension, you'll need:

A Philips Hue Bridge connected to your local network

The Bridge IP address or hostname

An API key (the extension will guide you through the setup)

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode npm run dev # Build the extension npm run build # Lint the code npm run lint

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.