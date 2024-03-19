StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Adguard Home

Control your AdGuard Home instance
AvatarBen Williams
New
Overview

AdGuard Home Control for Raycast

Control your AdGuard Home instance directly from Raycast. Monitor DNS queries, manage filtering rules, and toggle protection with ease.

Features

  • 🔄 Toggle AdGuard Home protection on/off
  • 📊 View DNS query statistics and metrics
  • 📝 View and manage custom filtering rules
  • 📋 Browse recent DNS query logs
  • 📈 Monitor top clients, domains, and blocked domains
  • 🔄 Auto-refresh capability for nearreal-time monitoring
  • 🔒 Secure authentication with your AdGuard Home credentials

Commands

  • Toggle Protection: Quickly enable or disable AdGuard Home protection
  • View Statistics: See current DNS query statistics
  • Top Clients: View most active DNS clients
  • Top Queried Domains: See most queried domain names
  • Top Blocked Domains: Monitor frequently blocked domains
  • Top Upstreams: View most used upstream DNS servers
  • Query Log: Browse recent DNS query history
  • Manage Rules: Add or remove custom filtering rules

Installation

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Configure your AdGuard Home connection:
    • Server URL (e.g., http://localhost:3000)
    • Username
    • Password

Configuration

The extension requires the following preferences to be set:

  • Server URL: Your AdGuard Home server URL (including protocol and port)
  • Username: Your AdGuard Home username
  • Password: Your AdGuard Home password

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "AdGuard" to see available commands
  3. Select desired command to execute

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ⌘ R: Refresh data
  • ⌘ ⇧ R: Toggle auto-refresh
  • ⌘ K: Open command palette

Requirements

  • AdGuard Home instance with API access
  • Valid credentials for authentication
  • Network access to your AdGuard Home server

Screenshots

Statistics Top Blocked Query Log Toggle Protection

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details

Categories
Security
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
