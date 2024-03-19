AdGuard Home Control for Raycast
Control your AdGuard Home instance directly from Raycast. Monitor DNS queries, manage filtering rules, and toggle protection with ease.
Features
- 🔄 Toggle AdGuard Home protection on/off
- 📊 View DNS query statistics and metrics
- 📝 View and manage custom filtering rules
- 📋 Browse recent DNS query logs
- 📈 Monitor top clients, domains, and blocked domains
- 🔄 Auto-refresh capability for nearreal-time monitoring
- 🔒 Secure authentication with your AdGuard Home credentials
Commands
- Toggle Protection: Quickly enable or disable AdGuard Home protection
- View Statistics: See current DNS query statistics
- Top Clients: View most active DNS clients
- Top Queried Domains: See most queried domain names
- Top Blocked Domains: Monitor frequently blocked domains
- Top Upstreams: View most used upstream DNS servers
- Query Log: Browse recent DNS query history
- Manage Rules: Add or remove custom filtering rules
Installation
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Configure your AdGuard Home connection:
- Server URL (e.g.,
http://localhost:3000)
- Username
- Password
Configuration
The extension requires the following preferences to be set:
- Server URL: Your AdGuard Home server URL (including protocol and port)
- Username: Your AdGuard Home username
- Password: Your AdGuard Home password
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Search for "AdGuard" to see available commands
- Select desired command to execute
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ R: Refresh data
-
⌘ ⇧ R: Toggle auto-refresh
-
⌘ K: Open command palette
Requirements
- AdGuard Home instance with API access
- Valid credentials for authentication
- Network access to your AdGuard Home server
Screenshots
License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details