Generate ASCII art wallpapers from masterpieces of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The extension fetches artwork images from the Met Museum's public API, converts them to ASCII characters using brightness mapping, and renders the result as a full-screen wallpaper image using macOS native text rendering (via
sips and a compiled Swift renderer).
sips and
osascript which are built-in on macOS)
swiftc) must be available — included with Xcode or Xcode Command Line Tools
|Setting
|Description
|Color Mode
|Monochrome or original artwork colors
|Background
|Wallpaper background color
|Text Color
|ASCII character color (monochrome mode)
|Density
|Number of characters per row (100–400)
The wallpaper is rendered at 3840x2160 (4K) resolution by default.