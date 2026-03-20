ASCII Art Wallpaper

Generate ASCII art wallpapers from masterpieces of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Features

Search Artworks — Browse and search the Met Museum collection, then generate an ASCII wallpaper from any artwork.

— Browse and search the Met Museum collection, then generate an ASCII wallpaper from any artwork. Auto ASCII Wallpaper — Configure settings and apply a random ASCII wallpaper instantly.

— Configure settings and apply a random ASCII wallpaper instantly. Background Rotation — Automatically changes your wallpaper every hour with a new random artwork.

How It Works

The extension fetches artwork images from the Met Museum's public API, converts them to ASCII characters using brightness mapping, and renders the result as a full-screen wallpaper image using macOS native text rendering (via sips and a compiled Swift renderer).

Requirements

macOS (uses sips and osascript which are built-in on macOS)

and which are built-in on macOS) The Swift compiler ( swiftc ) must be available — included with Xcode or Xcode Command Line Tools

Settings

Setting Description Color Mode Monochrome or original artwork colors Background Wallpaper background color Text Color ASCII character color (monochrome mode) Density Number of characters per row (100–400)

The wallpaper is rendered at 3840x2160 (4K) resolution by default.