Search, preview, and copy 4,000+ brand SVG icons from thesvg.org directly in Raycast.
Browse and search the full theSVG library. Filter by category, preview icons, and copy SVG source code instantly.
Actions:
Cmd+C) - Copy the SVG source code to clipboard
Cmd+Shift+C) - Copy the theSVG direct URL
Cmd+Option+C) - Copy the jsDelivr CDN URL
Cmd+O) - Open the icon page in your browser
Cmd+D) - See all variants, SVG source, and metadata
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Default Variant
|Which variant to copy (default, mono, light, dark)
|Default (Brand Color)