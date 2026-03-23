TheSVG

Search, preview, and copy 4,000+ brand SVG icons from thesvg.org directly in Raycast.

Commands

Search Brand Icons

Browse and search the full theSVG library. Filter by category, preview icons, and copy SVG source code instantly.

Actions:

Copy SVG ( Cmd+C ) - Copy the SVG source code to clipboard

( ) - Copy the SVG source code to clipboard Copy Direct URL ( Cmd+Shift+C ) - Copy the theSVG direct URL

( ) - Copy the theSVG direct URL Copy jsDelivr URL ( Cmd+Option+C ) - Copy the jsDelivr CDN URL

( ) - Copy the jsDelivr CDN URL Open on theSVG ( Cmd+O ) - Open the icon page in your browser

( ) - Open the icon page in your browser View Details ( Cmd+D ) - See all variants, SVG source, and metadata

( ) - See all variants, SVG source, and metadata Copy Color - Copy the brand hex color (Detail view only)

Preferences

Setting Description Default Default Variant Which variant to copy (default, mono, light, dark) Default (Brand Color)

Features

Search 4,000+ brand icons with fuzzy matching

Filter by 56 categories (AI, Design, DevTool, etc.)

Preview icon thumbnails in the list

View all available variants (up to 7 per icon)

Copy raw SVG source code

Copy CDN URLs (thesvg.org + jsDelivr)

View brand guidelines links when available

Full detail view with SVG source preview

Links