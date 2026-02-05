Withings Sync for Raycast

Sync your Withings health data (weight, blood pressure, body composition) to Garmin Connect directly from Raycast.

Screenshots

Features

📊 View Measurements : View your recent Withings measurements including weight (lb or kg), body fat, blood pressure, and heart rate

Installation

For End Users

Install directly from the Raycast Store by searching for "Withings Sync"

For Developers

If you want to build or modify this extension locally:

npm install npm run dev # Development mode with hot reload npm run build # Build for distribution

Setup

1. Register Withings OAuth App

REQUIRED: You must register your own Withings OAuth application:

Go to https://developer.withings.com/ and create an account Create a new OAuth 2.0 application Set the Redirect URI to: https://raycast.com/redirect?packageName=Extension Copy your Client ID and Client Secret

2. Configure in Raycast Preferences

Open Raycast and press ⌘ + , (Command + Comma) Find "Withings Sync" in the extensions list Configure your credentials: Withings Client ID : Your OAuth Client ID from step 1

3. Authorize Withings

Open Raycast and search for "Configure Withings & Garmin" Click "Authorize Withings" Sign in to your Withings account in the browser Grant permissions to Raycast

Commands

View Withings Measurements

Browse your recent health measurements from Withings including:

Weight (configurable: lb or kg)

Body fat percentage

Blood pressure (systolic/diastolic)

Heart rate

Bone mass

Skeletal muscle mass

Sync to Garmin

Upload your Withings measurements to Garmin Connect with multiple sync options:

Sync Today's Data : Upload all measurements from today in one action

Configure Withings & Garmin

Manage your account connections and view configuration status.

Preferences

All credentials are configured in Raycast preferences ( ⌘ + , ):

Withings Client ID : Your Withings OAuth Client ID from https://developer.withings.com/

Privacy & Security

All credentials are stored securely in Raycast's encrypted storage

OAuth tokens are automatically refreshed

No data is sent to third parties

Garmin password is stored locally and never transmitted except to Garmin

Troubleshooting

"Not authenticated" error

Run the "Configure Withings & Garmin" command and click "Authorize Withings"

Garmin sync fails

Verify your Garmin credentials in preferences Check that you can log in to connect.garmin.com Try disconnecting and reconnecting in the configure command

No measurements showing

Ensure you have recent measurements in your Withings account

The extension shows measurements from the last 7 days by default (configurable in preferences)

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Feel free to:

Report bugs or request features via GitHub Issues

Submit pull requests for improvements

Share feedback on the extension

Credits

Based on withings-sync by Jaroslaw Hartman.

License

MIT License