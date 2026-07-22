Read, research, and act on the web from your keyboard. Powered by Tabstack.
Tabstack brings the web into Raycast. Turn any page into clean Markdown, get an AI summary of a URL, ask a question and get a cited answer from across the web, or point a browser agent at a page and read back the result — all without leaving your launcher.
|Command
|What it does
|Extract to Markdown
|Turn any URL into clean, readable Markdown.
|Analyze a Page
|AI summary and analysis of any URL, guided by your instructions.
|Research a Question
|Get a cited answer pulled from across the web. Choose Fast for speed or Balanced to consult more sources.
|Automate a Task
|Run a read-only browser agent on a page and read the result.
That's it — run any command and pass the URL or question as an argument.
Your API key is stored in Raycast preferences and passed directly to the Tabstack SDK. The extension never reads it from environment variables. The Automate a Task agent runs with
browse and extract only guardrails — it reads pages, it does not act on your behalf.
MIT