Tabstack

Read, research, and act on the web from your keyboard. Powered by Tabstack.

Tabstack brings the web into Raycast. Turn any page into clean Markdown, get an AI summary of a URL, ask a question and get a cited answer from across the web, or point a browser agent at a page and read back the result — all without leaving your launcher.

Why use it

Stay in your flow. Pull the web into Raycast instead of switching to a browser, copying, and cleaning up afterwards.

Pull the web into Raycast instead of switching to a browser, copying, and cleaning up afterwards. Clean content, fast. Strip the clutter from any article, doc, or page and get readable Markdown you can paste anywhere.

Strip the clutter from any article, doc, or page and get readable Markdown you can paste anywhere. Answers, not tabs. Research a question once and get a synthesized, source-cited answer instead of ten open tabs.

Research a question once and get a synthesized, source-cited answer instead of ten open tabs. Hands-off tasks. Let a browser agent navigate a page and extract what you need, then read the result in place.

Commands

Command What it does Extract to Markdown Turn any URL into clean, readable Markdown. Analyze a Page AI summary and analysis of any URL, guided by your instructions. Research a Question Get a cited answer pulled from across the web. Choose Fast for speed or Balanced to consult more sources. Automate a Task Run a read-only browser agent on a page and read the result.

Setup

Install the extension. Create an API key at console.tabstack.ai. Paste the key into the extension's Tabstack API Key preference.

That's it — run any command and pass the URL or question as an argument.

Privacy

Your API key is stored in Raycast preferences and passed directly to the Tabstack SDK. The extension never reads it from environment variables. The Automate a Task agent runs with browse and extract only guardrails — it reads pages, it does not act on your behalf.

License

MIT