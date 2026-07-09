SnipperApp for Raycast
Search, paste, and capture code snippets from your SnipperApp library and the SnipperApp Hub — without leaving Raycast.
Features
- Search Snippets — fuzzy-search your local library, scoped by workspace, language, or favorites. Paste, copy, "Copy as Markdown", open in SnipperApp, or toggle ⭐ favorites. Results rank by usage (frecency).
- Create Snippet / Save Clipboard / Save Selection — capture code into your library in one keystroke, targeting your chosen workspace and folder.
- Recent Snippets & Paste Last Snippet — instant re-access to what you just used.
- Search Hub & Browse Trending — discover community snippets and add them to your library with one action.
Requirements
- SnipperApp 3 installed from the Mac App Store (the extension talks to the app's bundled helper).
Don't have it? Get SnipperApp. Hub search works without it.
- Accessibility permission for Raycast is required for the "Paste" action (System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility).
How it works
The extension communicates with SnipperApp through its bundled
snipper-mcp helper (an MCP server that ships inside
SnipperApp 3.app). This means:
- No Full Disk Access required — the helper reads your library on the extension's behalf.
- No tokens or login — everything runs locally.
- Changes you make (new snippets, favorites) sync straight into the app.
Community (Hub) features use the public SnipperApp Hub API. Anonymous view/import analytics can be disabled in preferences.
Preferences
- Primary / Secondary Action — choose the default snippet actions (paste, copy, copy as markdown, open, details).
- Result Ranking — rank by usage (frecency) or recency.
- List Accessories — toggle workspace / language in the list.
- Hub Analytics — opt out of anonymous Hub view/import events.
- Helper Path — override the auto-detected
snipper-mcp path (rarely needed).