SnipperApp for Raycast

Search, paste, and capture code snippets from your SnipperApp library and the SnipperApp Hub — without leaving Raycast.

Features

Search Snippets — fuzzy-search your local library, scoped by workspace , language, or favorites. Paste, copy, "Copy as Markdown", open in SnipperApp, or toggle ⭐ favorites. Results rank by usage (frecency).

— fuzzy-search your local library, scoped by , language, or favorites. Paste, copy, "Copy as Markdown", open in SnipperApp, or toggle ⭐ favorites. Results rank by usage (frecency). Create Snippet / Save Clipboard / Save Selection — capture code into your library in one keystroke, targeting your chosen workspace and folder.

— capture code into your library in one keystroke, targeting your chosen workspace and folder. Recent Snippets & Paste Last Snippet — instant re-access to what you just used.

& — instant re-access to what you just used. Search Hub & Browse Trending — discover community snippets and add them to your library with one action.

Requirements

SnipperApp 3 installed from the Mac App Store (the extension talks to the app's bundled helper). Don't have it? Get SnipperApp. Hub search works without it.

installed from the Mac App Store (the extension talks to the app's bundled helper). Don't have it? Get SnipperApp. Hub search works without it. Accessibility permission for Raycast is required for the "Paste" action (System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility).

How it works

The extension communicates with SnipperApp through its bundled snipper-mcp helper (an MCP server that ships inside SnipperApp 3.app ). This means:

No Full Disk Access required — the helper reads your library on the extension's behalf.

— the helper reads your library on the extension's behalf. No tokens or login — everything runs locally.

— everything runs locally. Changes you make (new snippets, favorites) sync straight into the app.

Community (Hub) features use the public SnipperApp Hub API. Anonymous view/import analytics can be disabled in preferences.

Preferences