DefinitelyTyped

Raycast extension to search @types packages from DefinitelyTyped — the repository for high quality TypeScript type definitions.

Note: This project is a personal project and is not affiliated with DefinitelyTyped.

How It Works

Searches are performed live against the npm registry — type at least 2 characters to find matching @types packages. Results are returned directly from npm, so no local data is stored.

Available Commands

macOS

⌘ ⇧ C : Copy install command ( npm install -D @types/... )

: Copy install command ( ) ⌘ ⇧ F : Add or remove package from favorites

: Add or remove package from favorites ⌘ x : Open package on npmx.dev

: Open package on npmx.dev ⌘ n : Open package on npmjs.com

: Open package on npmjs.com ⌘ g : Open source on GitHub

Windows

Ctrl + Shift + C : Copy install command ( npm install -D @types/... )

: Copy install command ( ) Ctrl + Shift + F : Add or remove package from favorites

: Add or remove package from favorites Ctrl + x : Open package on npmx.dev

: Open package on npmx.dev Ctrl + n : Open package on npmjs.com

: Open package on npmjs.com Ctrl + g : Open source on GitHub

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Installation

Open Raycast and search for "Extensions" Search for "DefinitelyTyped" and click on "Install" Run the Search @Types Packages command and start typing to find packages

Development

Prerequisites

Running locally

npm install npm run dev

This will start the extension in development mode with hot-reload via Raycast.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.