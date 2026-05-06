Raycast extension to search
@types packages from DefinitelyTyped — the repository for high quality TypeScript type definitions.
Note: This project is a personal project and is not affiliated with DefinitelyTyped.
Searches are performed live against the npm registry — type at least 2 characters to find matching
@types packages. Results are returned directly from npm, so no local data is stored.
⌘ ⇧ C: Copy install command (
npm install -D @types/...)
⌘ ⇧ F: Add or remove package from favorites
⌘ x: Open package on npmx.dev
⌘ n: Open package on npmjs.com
⌘ g: Open source on GitHub
Ctrl + Shift + C: Copy install command (
npm install -D @types/...)
Ctrl + Shift + F: Add or remove package from favorites
Ctrl + x: Open package on npmx.dev
Ctrl + n: Open package on npmjs.com
Ctrl + g: Open source on GitHub
Search @Types Packages command and start typing to find packages
npm install
npm run dev
This will start the extension in development mode with hot-reload via Raycast.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.