One Time Secret - Password.link Extension
A Raycast extension for creating and managing encrypted secrets using password.link.
Features
- 🔐 Create Encrypted Secrets - Create secure, one-time view secrets with client-side encryption
- 📋 List & Manage Secrets - View all your secrets with search and management capabilities
- 🔗 Secret Requests - Create request links for collecting secrets from others
- 🗑️ Delete Secrets - Remove secrets and secret requests when no longer needed
- 🔧 Custom Domains - Support for whitelabel password.link domains
- ⚡ Fast & Secure - Built with TypeScript and proper error handling
- 🚀 Quick Creation - Create secrets directly from Raycast search with arguments
Setup
1. Get API Keys
- Sign up for a password.link account
- Navigate to your account settings
- Generate both a Public API Key and Private API Key
- Note your custom domain if you have one (optional)
2. Configure Extension
- Open Raycast and go to Extensions
- Find "One Time Secret" and click the gear icon
- Enter your configuration:
- Public API Key: Your password.link public API key
- Private API Key: Your password.link private API key
- Base URL: Your password.link domain (default: https://password.link)
3. Start Using
The extension provides four main commands:
- New Secret: Create encrypted secrets with various options or use arguments for quick creation
- List Secrets: View and manage existing secrets
- New Secret Request: Create request links for collecting secrets
- List Secret Requests: Manage your secret request links
Commands
New Secret
Create a new encrypted secret with two usage modes:
Quick Creation with Arguments
New Secret "Your message" "secret content"
- Message (required): Message to show to the recipient
- Content (required): The secret content to encrypt
Full Form Mode
Type
New Secret without arguments to access the complete form with options for:
- Secret content (required)
- Description (internal use)
- Message (shown to recipient)
- Expiration time (0-350 hours)
- View button (show button instead of auto-display)
- CAPTCHA protection
- Password protection
- Maximum view count (1-100)
List Secrets
View all your secrets with:
- Search functionality
- Secret status (active/expired)
- View count and creation date
- Related secret request indicators
- Delete functionality
New Secret Request
Create request links for collecting secrets with:
- Description and message
- Expiration and usage limits
- Email notifications
- Default settings for created secrets
List Secret Requests
Manage your secret request links with:
- Search functionality
- Usage limits and expiration
- Quick actions to open or copy URLs
- Delete functionality
Usage Examples
Quick Secret Creation
New Secret "Login credentials" "username: admin, password: secret123"
Full Secret Creation
- Type
New Secret and press Enter
- Fill out the form with your preferences
- Click "Create Secret" or press Cmd+S
Managing Secrets
- Type
List Secrets to view all your secrets
- Search by description or message
- Click on any secret to view details
- Use the delete action to remove secrets
Security
- All secrets are encrypted client-side before being sent to the server
- API keys are stored securely in Raycast preferences
- Secrets are automatically deleted after being viewed (one-time use)
- Support for additional security features like CAPTCHA and passwords
- URLs include the public part for proper decryption
Custom Domains
If you have a whitelabel password.link domain, simply enter it in the Base URL preference field. The extension will use your custom domain for all generated URLs.
Contributing
Feel free to submit issues and enhancement requests!
License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.