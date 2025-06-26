One Time Secret - Password.link Extension

A Raycast extension for creating and managing encrypted secrets using password.link.

Features

🔐 Create Encrypted Secrets - Create secure, one-time view secrets with client-side encryption

- Create secure, one-time view secrets with client-side encryption 📋 List & Manage Secrets - View all your secrets with search and management capabilities

- View all your secrets with search and management capabilities 🔗 Secret Requests - Create request links for collecting secrets from others

- Create request links for collecting secrets from others 🗑️ Delete Secrets - Remove secrets and secret requests when no longer needed

- Remove secrets and secret requests when no longer needed 🔧 Custom Domains - Support for whitelabel password.link domains

- Support for whitelabel password.link domains ⚡ Fast & Secure - Built with TypeScript and proper error handling

- Built with TypeScript and proper error handling 🚀 Quick Creation - Create secrets directly from Raycast search with arguments

Setup

1. Get API Keys

Sign up for a password.link account Navigate to your account settings Generate both a Public API Key and Private API Key Note your custom domain if you have one (optional)

2. Configure Extension

Open Raycast and go to Extensions Find "One Time Secret" and click the gear icon Enter your configuration: Public API Key : Your password.link public API key

: Your password.link public API key Private API Key : Your password.link private API key

: Your password.link private API key Base URL: Your password.link domain (default: https://password.link)

3. Start Using

The extension provides four main commands:

New Secret : Create encrypted secrets with various options or use arguments for quick creation

: Create encrypted secrets with various options or use arguments for quick creation List Secrets : View and manage existing secrets

: View and manage existing secrets New Secret Request : Create request links for collecting secrets

: Create request links for collecting secrets List Secret Requests: Manage your secret request links

Commands

New Secret

Create a new encrypted secret with two usage modes:

Quick Creation with Arguments

New Secret "Your message" "secret content"

Message (required): Message to show to the recipient

(required): Message to show to the recipient Content (required): The secret content to encrypt

Full Form Mode

Type New Secret without arguments to access the complete form with options for:

Secret content (required)

Description (internal use)

Message (shown to recipient)

Expiration time (0-350 hours)

View button (show button instead of auto-display)

CAPTCHA protection

Password protection

Maximum view count (1-100)

List Secrets

View all your secrets with:

Search functionality

Secret status (active/expired)

View count and creation date

Related secret request indicators

Delete functionality

New Secret Request

Create request links for collecting secrets with:

Description and message

Expiration and usage limits

Email notifications

Default settings for created secrets

List Secret Requests

Manage your secret request links with:

Search functionality

Usage limits and expiration

Quick actions to open or copy URLs

Delete functionality

Usage Examples

Quick Secret Creation

New Secret "Login credentials" "username: admin, password: secret123"

Full Secret Creation

Type New Secret and press Enter Fill out the form with your preferences Click "Create Secret" or press Cmd+S

Managing Secrets

Type List Secrets to view all your secrets Search by description or message Click on any secret to view details Use the delete action to remove secrets

Security

All secrets are encrypted client-side before being sent to the server

API keys are stored securely in Raycast preferences

Secrets are automatically deleted after being viewed (one-time use)

Support for additional security features like CAPTCHA and passwords

URLs include the public part for proper decryption

Custom Domains

If you have a whitelabel password.link domain, simply enter it in the Base URL preference field. The extension will use your custom domain for all generated URLs.

Contributing

Feel free to submit issues and enhancement requests!

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.