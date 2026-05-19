Dev Servers

A keyboard-first dashboard for every dev server you have running. See them grouped by project, jump into any one in the browser or your terminal, kill stragglers individually or in bulk, and restart with the right package manager, all without leaving Raycast.

Features

Auto-detects running dev servers including Vite, Next.js, Astro, SvelteKit, Nuxt, Webpack, Parcel, Gatsby, Remix, Turbo, esbuild, anything launched via node_modules/.bin/ , plus servers running on the Bun runtime

running dev servers including Vite, Next.js, Astro, SvelteKit, Nuxt, Webpack, Parcel, Gatsby, Remix, Turbo, esbuild, anything launched via , plus servers running on the Bun runtime Grouped by project so servers from the same directory appear under one section

so servers from the same directory appear under one section Favicons are pulled from each site (with /favicon.ico fallback) and cached across refreshes

are pulled from each site (with fallback) and cached across refreshes Runtime tag shows a yellow bun badge when the listening process is genuinely running on Bun

shows a yellow badge when the listening process is genuinely running on Bun Uptime tracking shows how long each server has been running. Hover for the exact start time

shows how long each server has been running. Hover for the exact start time Smart restart picks the right package manager (npm, pnpm, yarn, bun) from the project's lockfile, polls until the new server binds a port, and surfaces failures with a link to the log

picks the right package manager (npm, pnpm, yarn, bun) from the project's lockfile, polls until the new server binds a port, and surfaces failures with a link to the log Confirm dialogs on bulk-kill ensure destructive actions ask first, with a "Don't ask again" option for project-scoped kills

ensure destructive actions ask first, with a "Don't ask again" option for project-scoped kills Open in your terminal uses a configurable terminal app preference (Terminal, iTerm, Warp, Ghostty, etc.)

uses a configurable terminal app preference (Terminal, iTerm, Warp, Ghostty, etc.) Tool filter appears in the search bar dropdown when you have multiple frameworks running

appears in the search bar dropdown when you have multiple frameworks running Stays open because the window never closes after an action, so you can chain kills and restarts in one session

because the window never closes after an action, so you can chain kills and restarts in one session Auto-refresh updates the list automatically on a configurable interval, plus manual ⌘R

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Open in Browser ↵ Enter Kill Server ⌘ D Copy URL ⌘ C Restart Server ⌘ ⇧ R Open in Terminal ⌘ T Show in Finder ⌘ ⇧ F Refresh ⌘ R Kill All for Project ⌘ ⇧ D Kill All Servers ⌘ ⌥ D

Preferences

Terminal App sets which terminal ⌘T opens. Defaults to macOS Terminal if unset.

sets which terminal opens. Defaults to macOS Terminal if unset. Project Display shows the full directory path in section headers instead of just the project folder name.

shows the full directory path in section headers instead of just the project folder name. Refresh Interval sets how often to refresh the server list (2s, 5s, 10s, or 30s).

How it differs from Port Manager

Port Manager is built around ports. Dev Servers is built around projects.

Port Manager shows every listening process the same way (Postgres, Docker, SSH tunnels, dev servers). Dev Servers shows only the dev servers, groups them by project, identifies the framework, and restarts with the right package manager. The two are complementary.