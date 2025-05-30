Slugify File / Folder Names - Raycast Extension
A Raycast extension that converts selected files and folders in Finder to URL-friendly slug format with comprehensive international character support.
Features
- 🌍 International Characters: Handles accented and special characters from multiple languages
- 📁 Batch Processing: Rename multiple files and folders at once
- 🔄 Extension Preservation: Keeps file extensions intact
- ⚡ Conflict Resolution: Automatically handles filename conflicts
- 📋 Rename Log: Copies a summary of renamed items to clipboard
Character Mappings
International Characters
- á à â ä æ ã å ā → a
- é è ê ë ē ė ę → e
- í ì î ï ī į ı İ → i
- ó ò ô ö œ õ ø ō → o
- ú ù û ü ū → u
- ç → c
- ğ → g
- ş → s
- ñ → n
- ß → ss
- ý → y
- ž → z
Special Character Rules
- Spaces and separators (
/,
\,
_) →
-
- Punctuation (
,,
.,
!,
?,
:,
;) → removed
- Symbols (
@,
#,
$,
%,
^,
&,
*,
+,
=,
~) → removed
- Quotes (
",
',
`) → removed
- Parentheses and brackets → removed
- Multiple hyphens → single hyphen
- Leading/trailing hyphens → removed
Usage
- Select Files/Folders: In Finder, select one or more files or folders you want to rename
- Run Command: Open Raycast and type "Slugify Selected Files & Folders" or use the configured shortcut
- View Results: The extension will:
- Show progress toast during processing
- Display success/failure summary
- Copy rename log to clipboard (format:
original-name → new-name)
Examples
|Original Name
|Slugified Name
Çılgın %50 İndirim! (Şimdi Başla)
cilgin-50-indirim-simdi-basla
café résumé.pdf
cafe-resume.pdf
My File (copy).txt
my-file-copy.txt
naïve piñata.docx
naive-pinata.docx
Hello World!
hello-world
Error Handling
- No Selection: Shows error if no files/folders are selected in Finder
- Permission Issues: Displays specific error messages for access problems
- Naming Conflicts: Automatically appends numbers (
-1,
-2, etc.) to avoid overwrites
- Already Slugified: Skips files that are already in slug format
Development
Building
npm run build
Development Mode
npm run dev
Testing
The extension includes comprehensive test cases for the slugify function covering:
- International character mappings
- Special character handling
- Edge cases and file extensions
Technical Details
- Framework: Raycast API
- Language: TypeScript
- File Operations: Node.js
fs.promises
- Mode: No-view command for quick execution
Changelog
[Initial Version] - {PR_MERGE_DATE}
- Initial release
- International character support
- Batch file processing
- Extension preservation
- Conflict resolution
- Clipboard integration