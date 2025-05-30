StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Slugify File / Folder Names

Rename selected files and folders in Finder to URL-friendly slug format with international character support
AvatarTarık Kavaz
New
Install Extension
Overview

Slugify File / Folder Names - Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension that converts selected files and folders in Finder to URL-friendly slug format with comprehensive international character support.

Features

  • 🌍 International Characters: Handles accented and special characters from multiple languages
  • 📁 Batch Processing: Rename multiple files and folders at once
  • 🔄 Extension Preservation: Keeps file extensions intact
  • Conflict Resolution: Automatically handles filename conflicts
  • 📋 Rename Log: Copies a summary of renamed items to clipboard

Character Mappings

International Characters

  • á à â ä æ ã å ā → a
  • é è ê ë ē ė ę → e
  • í ì î ï ī į ı İ → i
  • ó ò ô ö œ õ ø ō → o
  • ú ù û ü ū → u
  • ç → c
  • ğ → g
  • ş → s
  • ñ → n
  • ß → ss
  • ý → y
  • ž → z

Special Character Rules

  • Spaces and separators (/, \, _) → -
  • Punctuation (,, ., !, ?, :, ;) → removed
  • Symbols (@, #, $, %, ^, &, *, +, =, ~) → removed
  • Quotes (", ', `) → removed
  • Parentheses and brackets → removed
  • Multiple hyphens → single hyphen
  • Leading/trailing hyphens → removed

Usage

  1. Select Files/Folders: In Finder, select one or more files or folders you want to rename
  2. Run Command: Open Raycast and type "Slugify Selected Files & Folders" or use the configured shortcut
  3. View Results: The extension will:
    • Show progress toast during processing
    • Display success/failure summary
    • Copy rename log to clipboard (format: original-name → new-name)

Examples

Original NameSlugified Name
Çılgın %50 İndirim! (Şimdi Başla)cilgin-50-indirim-simdi-basla
café résumé.pdfcafe-resume.pdf
My File (copy).txtmy-file-copy.txt
naïve piñata.docxnaive-pinata.docx
Hello World!hello-world

Error Handling

  • No Selection: Shows error if no files/folders are selected in Finder
  • Permission Issues: Displays specific error messages for access problems
  • Naming Conflicts: Automatically appends numbers (-1, -2, etc.) to avoid overwrites
  • Already Slugified: Skips files that are already in slug format

Development

Building

npm run build

Development Mode

npm run dev

Testing

The extension includes comprehensive test cases for the slugify function covering:

  • International character mappings
  • Special character handling
  • Edge cases and file extensions

Technical Details

  • Framework: Raycast API
  • Language: TypeScript
  • File Operations: Node.js fs.promises
  • Mode: No-view command for quick execution

Changelog

[Initial Version] - {PR_MERGE_DATE}

  • Initial release
  • International character support
  • Batch file processing
  • Extension preservation
  • Conflict resolution
  • Clipboard integration
Categories
ProductivitySystemOther
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Apple Reminders logo

Apple Reminders

Manage Apple Reminders.

Summarize YouTube Videos with AI logo

Summarize YouTube Videos with AI

Summarize any YouTube Video with AI. Choose between Raycast, OpenAI or Anthropic. You have to either be a Raycast Pro Member or have an OpenAI/Anthropic API Key.

Raycast Explorer logo

Raycast Explorer

Explore snippets, prompts, and custom themes from within Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.