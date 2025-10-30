Stagehand

Control YouTube and other media playing in your browser without switching tabs or leaving your workflow.

Features

🎵 Play/Pause - Toggle playback with a single command

Supported Browsers

Google Chrome ✅

✅ Arc ✅

✅ Brave ✅

✅ Safari ✅

Note: macOS only. Windows support planned for future releases.

All Chromium-based browsers use the same codebase, so adding support for Edge, Vivaldi, Opera, etc. is trivial.

Commands

1. Play/Pause Media

Toggle play/pause for media currently playing in your browser.

Recommended: Assign a global hotkey (e.g., ⌥ + Space ) for instant control without opening Raycast.

2. Now Playing

View all YouTube videos currently playing across all your browsers. You can:

See video titles and URLs

See which browser each video is in

Play/pause directly from the list

Copy URL (with or without timestamp)

Open the video in your browser

3. Skip Forward

Jump forward 10 seconds in the current video.

4. Skip Backward

Jump backward 10 seconds in the current video.

5. Volume Up

Increase volume by 10%.

6. Volume Down

Decrease volume by 10%.

7. Toggle Mute

Mute or unmute the video.

8. Copy URL

Copy the current YouTube video URL to your clipboard.

9. Copy URL at Current Time

Copy the YouTube video URL with a timestamp for the current playback position.

Setup

For Chrome, Brave, Arc (One-Time Setup)

These browsers require a security setting to allow AppleScript control:

Open your browser (Chrome/Brave/Arc) Click View menu → Developer → "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events" That's it! This is a one-time setting.

Note: Safari doesn't require this setup - it works out of the box!

Usage Tips

Set Global Hotkeys: Go to Raycast Settings → Extensions → Stagehand and assign hotkeys to your most-used commands (especially Play/Pause). Recommended: ⌥ + Space for Play/Pause. Background Playback: Works even when the browser tab isn't focused or visible. Multiple Videos: If multiple YouTube videos are playing, commands will control the most recently active one. Smart Video Detection: Automatically detects when videos are ready to play, even after browser reloads or tab restoration. Browser Requirements: Browser must be running

At least one YouTube tab must be open with video

AppleScript JavaScript enabled (see Setup above for Chrome/Brave/Arc)

Supported Sites

Currently supports:

YouTube ✅

Coming soon:

Spotify Web Player

SoundCloud

Twitch

Vimeo

Other video/audio sites

Troubleshooting

"No YouTube videos found"

Make sure YouTube is open and playing in a supported browser

Check that the browser is actually running

"Failed to control media" (Chrome/Brave/Arc)

Enable JavaScript from Apple Events: View → Developer → "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events"

This is a one-time security setting

Safari not responding

Safari should work without any setup. If it doesn't, try restarting Safari.

Play/Pause not working after browser reload

After reloading browser tabs, YouTube videos may not be ready to play immediately

Stagehand now detects when videos can't start playing and shows "Video not ready - play video in browser first" message

Solution : Click the video once in your browser to start it, then Stagehand will work perfectly

: Click the video once in your browser to start it, then Stagehand will work perfectly This is due to YouTube's autoplay policies, not a Stagehand limitation

Privacy

This extension runs entirely locally on your Mac. No data is sent to external servers. It uses:

AppleScript to communicate with browsers

JavaScript injection to control video players

The "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events" permission only allows trusted AppleScript (like Raycast extensions) to control your browser. It does not expose your browser to web pages or external scripts.

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build

Roadmap

Windows support - Bring full functionality to Windows when Raycast Windows matures

- Bring full functionality to Windows when Raycast Windows matures Support for more media sites (Spotify, Twitch, etc.)

Support for more media sites (Spotify, Twitch, etc.) Playback speed control

Playback speed control Quality control for YouTube

Quality control for YouTube Media notifications with album art

Media notifications with album art History of played media

History of played media Playlists/queue management

License

MIT

Credits

Created by Justin Lancaster