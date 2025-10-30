Control YouTube and other media playing in your browser without switching tabs or leaving your workflow.
Note: macOS only. Windows support planned for future releases.
All Chromium-based browsers use the same codebase, so adding support for Edge, Vivaldi, Opera, etc. is trivial.
Toggle play/pause for media currently playing in your browser.
Recommended: Assign a global hotkey (e.g.,
⌥ + Space) for instant control without opening Raycast.
View all YouTube videos currently playing across all your browsers. You can:
Jump forward 10 seconds in the current video.
Jump backward 10 seconds in the current video.
Increase volume by 10%.
Decrease volume by 10%.
Mute or unmute the video.
Copy the current YouTube video URL to your clipboard.
Copy the YouTube video URL with a timestamp for the current playback position.
These browsers require a security setting to allow AppleScript control:
Note: Safari doesn't require this setup - it works out of the box!
Set Global Hotkeys: Go to Raycast Settings → Extensions → Stagehand and assign hotkeys to your most-used commands (especially Play/Pause). Recommended:
⌥ + Space for Play/Pause.
Background Playback: Works even when the browser tab isn't focused or visible.
Multiple Videos: If multiple YouTube videos are playing, commands will control the most recently active one.
Smart Video Detection: Automatically detects when videos are ready to play, even after browser reloads or tab restoration.
Browser Requirements:
Currently supports:
Coming soon:
"No YouTube videos found"
"Failed to control media" (Chrome/Brave/Arc)
Safari not responding
Play/Pause not working after browser reload
This extension runs entirely locally on your Mac. No data is sent to external servers. It uses:
The "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events" permission only allows trusted AppleScript (like Raycast extensions) to control your browser. It does not expose your browser to web pages or external scripts.
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
MIT
Created by Justin Lancaster