Cron Manager
Manage your local cron jobs directly from Raycast. Create, edit, run, and monitor cron jobs with a beautiful and easy-to-use interface.
Features
- Create & Manage Jobs: Easily create cron jobs with a user-friendly form.
- Schedule Presets: Choose from common presets (Minute, Hourly, Daily) or enter custom cron expressions.
- One-Click Run: Manually trigger any job immediately to test your commands.
- Execution Logs: View detailed logs of every execution, including success and error messages.
- Visual Status: Quickly see which jobs are active, paused, or failing.
- Search: Filter jobs by name or command instanty.
Usage
- Create a Job: Use
Cmd + N to create a new job.
- Run a Job: Select a job and press
Enter.
- View Logs: Press
Cmd + L to view the execution history.
- Edit: Press
Cmd + E to modify a job.
- Toggle Status: Press
Cmd + Shift + P to pause/resume.
Author
Created by tahazahit.
License
MIT