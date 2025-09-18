IP Finder - Network Scanner
A powerful Raycast extension to scan your local network, detect assigned IP addresses, and get smart recommendations for available addresses to prevent IP conflicts.
Features
- 🔍 Network Discovery: Automatically detect your local network and scan for assigned IPs
- 📊 IP Recommendations: Get intelligent recommendations for available IP addresses
- 🎯 Custom Scanning: Scan specific subnets or IP ranges with CIDR notation
- ⚡ Fast Performance: Concurrent scanning with configurable thread limits
- 🖥️ Cross-Platform: Works seamlessly on macOS, Windows, and Linux
- 📱 Device Information: Gather MAC addresses, hostnames, and manufacturer details
- 🔌 Port Scanning: Detect open ports with service identification
- 📈 Scan History: Keep track of previous scans and results
- 📋 Export Results: Copy IP lists or export detailed reports
Quick Start
Commands
Scan Network
The main command that provides a comprehensive interface for network scanning:
- View your local IP and subnet information
- Start automatic network scanning
- Configure custom scan parameters
- View assigned and recommended IPs
- Export results and manage scan history
Installation
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- The extension will automatically detect your network configuration
- No additional setup required - just start scanning!
Usage
Basic Network Scan
- Open Raycast and search for "Scan Network"
- Click "Start Network Scan" to begin automatic scanning
- View results showing assigned IPs and recommendations
Custom Subnet Scan
- Use "Custom Network Scan" to specify a different subnet
- Enter subnet in CIDR notation (e.g.,
192.168.1.0/24)
- Configure timeout and thread settings
- Start the scan and view results
Device Information
- View MAC addresses, hostnames, and manufacturer details
- See open ports with service names (HTTP, SSH, etc.)
- Copy device information to clipboard
- Open devices in browser
Configuration
The extension includes several preferences you can configure:
- Default Timeout: Ping timeout in seconds (default: 1.0)
- Default Max Threads: Maximum concurrent ping attempts (default: 50)
- Default Recommendations: Number of IP recommendations (default: 10)
- Auto-scan on Open: Automatically start scanning when opening
- Show Progress Bar: Display scanning progress
- Scan Common Ranges: Focus on common IP ranges for faster scanning
- Gather Device Information: Get MAC addresses and device details
- Scan Open Ports: Check for open ports on discovered devices
Common Use Cases
- Network Administration: Quickly identify all devices on your network
- IP Conflict Prevention: Find available IPs before assigning static addresses
- Network Troubleshooting: Detect connectivity issues and missing devices
- Home Network Management: Keep track of connected devices
- Network Security: Identify unknown devices and open ports
Examples
Common Subnets
-
192.168.1.0/24 - Typical home network
-
10.0.0.0/16 - Large corporate network
-
172.16.0.0/12 - Private network range
Sample Results
Assigned IPs:
- 192.168.1.1 (Router) - MAC: AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF
- 192.168.1.5 (Your Device) - MAC: 11:22:33:44:55:66
- 192.168.1.10 (Printer) - Ports: 80 (HTTP), 631 (IPP)
Recommended Available IPs:
- 192.168.1.2
- 192.168.1.3
- 192.168.1.4
Privacy & Security
- Local Operation: All scanning is performed locally on your machine
- Secure Storage: Scan history is stored locally using Raycast's secure storage
- Standard Commands: Uses standard ping commands with no elevated privileges required
- No Keychain Access: Does not require or request keychain access
Technical Details
This extension is built with:
- TypeScript and React for robust development
- Raycast API for seamless integration
- Node.js child_process for cross-platform ping commands
- LocalStorage for secure data persistence
- Concurrent scanning with configurable thread limits
Support
If you encounter any issues or have questions:
- Check that your network allows ICMP ping packets
- Ensure you have proper network permissions
- Try adjusting timeout and thread settings for your network
- Verify your firewall settings allow local network communication
Development
This extension is open source and contributions are welcome. The codebase follows Raycast development guidelines and best practices.
Note: This extension requires network access to perform scanning operations. Make sure your network configuration allows ICMP ping packets for optimal functionality.