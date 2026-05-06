Bhagavad Gita Quotes
A Raycast extension that lets you read, search, and understand quotes from the Bhagavad Gita directly from your launcher.
Features
- Read & Browse: Navigate through all 18 chapters and their respective verses.
- Search: Find specific keywords within chapters and verses.
- Sanskrit Verses: View original Sanskrit slokas alongside translations (can be toggled in preferences).
- Multiple Data Sources: Choose between the free Vedic Scriptures API or the RapidAPI Bhagavad Gita API.
- AI Integrations (Optional): Use Raycast AI to:
- Summarize chapters in your preferred language.
- Philosophically explain verses and discuss modern-day applications.
- Translate verses directly into your preferred language.
- Find a comparable quote for the currently viewed Bhagavad Gita verse from a selected scripture:
- Bible
- Quran
- Torah
- Dhammapada
- Customization:
- Choose your preferred target language for AI features.
- Customize the theme color of the extension's icons.
Raycast AI Requirements (Important)
This extension can be used fully without AI (read/browse/search). The AI actions (Summarize / Explain / Translate / Comparable Quote) use the Raycast AI API.
- If you don’t have Raycast AI (for example: no Pro subscription, or AI isn’t available on your platform), those actions will show an in-app message explaining that AI isn’t available.
- No external AI API key is required for these AI actions (they use Raycast AI).
- Accuracy notice: AI-generated comparable scripture matches may not be 100% accurate; verify with primary scripture sources.
Preferences
- Color Scheme: Choose the theme color for icons (Blue, Green, Purple, Orange, Red). Default is Orange.
- Show Sanskrit: Determine whether or not the original Sanskrit verses are displayed.
- API Source: Pick between the Vedic Scriptures (no API key required) or RapidAPI (API key required).
- RapidAPI Key: Provide your API key if you opted for the RapidAPI source.
- AI Target Language: Select the target language for AI-generated summaries, translations, and explanations (supports English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hindi, and more).