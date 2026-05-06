Bhagavad Gita Quotes

A Raycast extension that lets you read, search, and understand quotes from the Bhagavad Gita directly from your launcher.

Features

Read & Browse : Navigate through all 18 chapters and their respective verses.

: Navigate through all 18 chapters and their respective verses. Search : Find specific keywords within chapters and verses.

: Find specific keywords within chapters and verses. Sanskrit Verses : View original Sanskrit slokas alongside translations (can be toggled in preferences).

: View original Sanskrit slokas alongside translations (can be toggled in preferences). Multiple Data Sources : Choose between the free Vedic Scriptures API or the RapidAPI Bhagavad Gita API.

: Choose between the free Vedic Scriptures API or the RapidAPI Bhagavad Gita API. AI Integrations (Optional) : Use Raycast AI to: Summarize chapters in your preferred language. Philosophically explain verses and discuss modern-day applications. Translate verses directly into your preferred language. Find a comparable quote for the currently viewed Bhagavad Gita verse from a selected scripture: Bible Quran Torah Dhammapada

: Use Raycast AI to: Customization : Choose your preferred target language for AI features. Customize the theme color of the extension's icons.

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Raycast AI Requirements (Important)

This extension can be used fully without AI (read/browse/search). The AI actions (Summarize / Explain / Translate / Comparable Quote) use the Raycast AI API.

If you don’t have Raycast AI (for example: no Pro subscription, or AI isn’t available on your platform), those actions will show an in-app message explaining that AI isn’t available.

(for example: no Pro subscription, or AI isn’t available on your platform), those actions will show an in-app message explaining that AI isn’t available. No external AI API key is required for these AI actions (they use Raycast AI).

for these AI actions (they use Raycast AI). Accuracy notice: AI-generated comparable scripture matches may not be 100% accurate; verify with primary scripture sources.

Preferences