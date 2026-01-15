Pitchcast

A Raycast extension for searching album reviews from Pitchfork.com.

Features

Search Pitchfork reviews by artist or album name

View detailed review information including: Album artwork Review scores Best New Music and Best New Reissue badges Genre, author, and publication date

Open reviews directly in your browser

Copy review URLs to clipboard

Installation

Open Raycast Go to Extensions → Add Extension Search for "Pitchcast" or install from the store Start searching for your favorite albums!

Usage

Open the "Search Pitchfork reviews" command Type an artist name or album title to search Browse through the results Press Enter to open a review in your browser Use ⌘ + K to copy the review URL

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint and fix issues npm run lint npm run fix-lint

License

MIT