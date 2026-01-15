Pitchcast
A Raycast extension for searching album reviews from Pitchfork.com.
Features
- Search Pitchfork reviews by artist or album name
- View detailed review information including:
- Album artwork
- Review scores
- Best New Music and Best New Reissue badges
- Genre, author, and publication date
- Open reviews directly in your browser
- Copy review URLs to clipboard
Installation
- Open Raycast
- Go to Extensions → Add Extension
- Search for "Pitchcast" or install from the store
- Start searching for your favorite albums!
Usage
- Open the "Search Pitchfork reviews" command
- Type an artist name or album title to search
- Browse through the results
- Press
Enter to open a review in your browser
- Use
⌘ + K to copy the review URL
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint and fix issues
npm run lint
npm run fix-lint
License
MIT