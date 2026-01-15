StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Pitchcast - Pitchfork Reviews Search

Search Pitchfork.com Reviews
Overview
Pitchcast Icon

Pitchcast

A Raycast extension for searching album reviews from Pitchfork.com.

Features

  • Search Pitchfork reviews by artist or album name
  • View detailed review information including:
    • Album artwork
    • Review scores
    • Best New Music and Best New Reissue badges
    • Genre, author, and publication date
  • Open reviews directly in your browser
  • Copy review URLs to clipboard

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Go to Extensions → Add Extension
  3. Search for "Pitchcast" or install from the store
  4. Start searching for your favorite albums!

Usage

  1. Open the "Search Pitchfork reviews" command
  2. Type an artist name or album title to search
  3. Browse through the results
  4. Press Enter to open a review in your browser
  5. Use ⌘ + K to copy the review URL

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Run in development mode
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Lint and fix issues
npm run lint
npm run fix-lint

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
MediaWeb
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
