Clipyai

AI-powered clipboard enhancement for productivity
Overview

ClipyAi

ClipyAI

A powerful Raycast extension that brings AI-powered clipboard enhancement to your workflow. ClipyAI seamlessly integrates with OpenAI's GPT models to help you process both text and images directly from your clipboard.

Features

  • 🤖 AI-Powered Processing: Leverage OpenAI's GPT models for intelligent text and image processing
  • 🖼️ Image Support: Automatically switches to vision-enabled models when processing images
  • Quick Actions: Customizable hotkeys for common tasks
  • 📝 Action History: Keep track of your last 20 actions (configurable)
  • 💬 Interactive Chat: Start conversations with your clipboard content
  • 🎨 Beautiful UI: Clean and intuitive Raycast interface
  • 🔄 Real-time Processing: Instant clipboard content analysis

Requirements

  • Raycast
  • OpenAI API Key
  • macOS

Setup

  1. Install the extension through Raycast
  2. Set your OpenAI API key in the extension preferences
  3. (Optional) Customize your hotkeys and quick actions
  4. (Optional) Adjust history limit in preferences

Configuration

API Settings

  • API Key: Your OpenAI API key
  • Model: Choose your preferred GPT model
  • Temperature: Adjust response creativity (0.0 - 1.0)
  • Max Tokens: Set maximum response length
  • History Limit: Set number of actions to keep in history (default: 20)

Hotkeys

Customize quick actions with your own:

  • Title
  • Prompt
  • Icon
  • Description

Usage

  1. Quick Actions:

    • Copy any text or image to clipboard
    • Launch ClipyAI through Raycast
    • Select a quick action
    • Get instant AI-powered results

  2. Chat Mode:

    • Start a conversation with your clipboard content
    • Maintain context through multiple messages
    • Copy responses or entire conversations

  3. Image Processing:

    • Copy images to clipboard
    • ClipyAI automatically switches to vision-enabled models
    • Process images with text context

  4. History:

    • View your last actions
    • Reuse previous results
    • Clear history when needed
    • Track action timestamps

Tips

  • Use specific prompts for better results
  • Combine text and images for richer context
  • Save frequently used prompts as quick actions
  • Use history to track and reuse successful prompts

Screenshots

Quick Actions Menu

Quick Action Shows all the quick actions and provide easy access to them.

Quick Action

Quick Actions Displays action details, character count, word count, and available operations for the current clipboard content.

Expand Chat

Expand Chat Expand the quick action to full chat for further queried or updates.

Chat Interface

Chat Interface Shows the chat interface with message count, character count, and real-time status indicators.

History View

History View and manage your action history with detailed timestamps and results.

Settings and Configuration

Settings Customize your quick actions with titles, prompts, and icons.

Shortcuts

Global Shortcuts

  • ⌘ + Space - Open Raycast (default Raycast shortcut)
  • Type clipyai to access the extension

In Hotkeys/Quick Actions Settings (Manage Hotkeys)

  • Access from: Main Menu ⌘ + K > Manage Hotkeys
  • ⌘ + R - Reset hotkeys to defaults
  • ⌘ + Enter - Delete a hotkey
  • Enter - Edit a hotkey
  • ⌘ + K > Add Hotkey - to add a new hotkey

In Chat View

  • Enter - To type the message
  • ⌘ + Enter - Send message in Message Menu
  • ⌘ + Enter - Copy Last Response in Chat Menu
  • Access from: Main Menu > Start Chat

In Quick Actions

  • Enter - Copy The Response
  • ⌘ + Enter - Expand To Chat
  • Access from: Main Menu > Select the quick action
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
