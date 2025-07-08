ClipyAI

A powerful Raycast extension that brings AI-powered clipboard enhancement to your workflow. ClipyAI seamlessly integrates with OpenAI's GPT models to help you process both text and images directly from your clipboard.

Features

🤖 AI-Powered Processing : Leverage OpenAI's GPT models for intelligent text and image processing

: Leverage OpenAI's GPT models for intelligent text and image processing 🖼️ Image Support : Automatically switches to vision-enabled models when processing images

: Automatically switches to vision-enabled models when processing images ⚡ Quick Actions : Customizable hotkeys for common tasks

: Customizable hotkeys for common tasks 📝 Action History : Keep track of your last 20 actions (configurable)

: Keep track of your last 20 actions (configurable) 💬 Interactive Chat : Start conversations with your clipboard content

: Start conversations with your clipboard content 🎨 Beautiful UI : Clean and intuitive Raycast interface

: Clean and intuitive Raycast interface 🔄 Real-time Processing: Instant clipboard content analysis

Requirements

Raycast

OpenAI API Key

macOS

Setup

Install the extension through Raycast Set your OpenAI API key in the extension preferences (Optional) Customize your hotkeys and quick actions (Optional) Adjust history limit in preferences

Configuration

API Settings

API Key : Your OpenAI API key

: Your OpenAI API key Model : Choose your preferred GPT model

: Choose your preferred GPT model Temperature : Adjust response creativity (0.0 - 1.0)

: Adjust response creativity (0.0 - 1.0) Max Tokens : Set maximum response length

: Set maximum response length History Limit: Set number of actions to keep in history (default: 20)

Hotkeys

Customize quick actions with your own:

Title

Prompt

Icon

Description

Usage

Quick Actions: Copy any text or image to clipboard

Launch ClipyAI through Raycast

Select a quick action

Get instant AI-powered results Chat Mode: Start a conversation with your clipboard content

Maintain context through multiple messages

Copy responses or entire conversations Image Processing: Copy images to clipboard

ClipyAI automatically switches to vision-enabled models

Process images with text context History: View your last actions

Reuse previous results

Clear history when needed

Track action timestamps

Tips

Use specific prompts for better results

Combine text and images for richer context

Save frequently used prompts as quick actions

Use history to track and reuse successful prompts

Screenshots

Quick Actions Menu

Shows all the quick actions and provide easy access to them.

Quick Action

Displays action details, character count, word count, and available operations for the current clipboard content.

Expand Chat

Expand the quick action to full chat for further queried or updates.

Chat Interface

Shows the chat interface with message count, character count, and real-time status indicators.

History View

View and manage your action history with detailed timestamps and results.

Settings and Configuration

Customize your quick actions with titles, prompts, and icons.

Shortcuts

Global Shortcuts

⌘ + Space - Open Raycast (default Raycast shortcut)

- Open Raycast (default Raycast shortcut) Type clipyai to access the extension

In Hotkeys/Quick Actions Settings (Manage Hotkeys)

Access from: Main Menu ⌘ + K > Manage Hotkeys

> Manage Hotkeys ⌘ + R - Reset hotkeys to defaults

- Reset hotkeys to defaults ⌘ + Enter - Delete a hotkey

- Delete a hotkey Enter - Edit a hotkey

- Edit a hotkey ⌘ + K > Add Hotkey - to add a new hotkey

In Chat View

Enter - To type the message

- To type the message ⌘ + Enter - Send message in Message Menu

- Send message in Message Menu ⌘ + Enter - Copy Last Response in Chat Menu

- Copy Last Response in Chat Menu Access from: Main Menu > Start Chat

In Quick Actions