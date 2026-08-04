Mule Secure Properties

Encrypt and decrypt MuleSoft secure property values from Raycast using the official Secure Properties Tool.

Requirements

Java 17 or later available through JAVA_HOME , a common macOS install location, or your PATH ( java -version )

, a common macOS install location, or your ( ) A secure properties key (password) that matches the one configured in your Mule application

On first encrypt or decrypt, the extension downloads the official Java 17 Secure Properties Tool JAR into Raycast's managed extension support directory. The bundled default SHA-256 pins the MuleSoft release published on November 22, 2024, and every download is verified before execution. If you override the download URL in Extension Preferences, you must also provide the matching SHA-256.

Setup

Install the extension Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Mule Secure Properties Set Default Password to your Mule secure properties key

The password field is prefilled from that preference. Edit it on the form when you need a different key for a single run.

Commands

Encrypt Property

Encrypt a plaintext value (for example a client secret or connection password). The result is copied to the clipboard and can be pasted into a Mule config as ![...] .

Decrypt Property

Decrypt a secure property value. Paste either the raw ciphertext or a value wrapped as ![...] — the decrypt command can strip the wrapper automatically.

Tips

Use the same algorithm , mode , and Use Random IV setting for encrypt and decrypt that your Mule app uses

, , and setting for encrypt and decrypt that your Mule app uses AES keys must be 16, 24, or 32 characters; DES 8; DESede 24

Enable Use Random IV when your Mule config sets useRandomIVs="true"

when your Mule config sets Wrap as ![...] on encrypt prepares values for YAML/properties files

on encrypt prepares values for YAML/properties files Use Copy CLI Command to copy the equivalent java -cp ... SecurePropertiesTool invocation

to copy the equivalent invocation Algorithm/mode options are remembered after a successful encrypt or decrypt

Security Considerations

MuleSoft's tool accepts the password and value only as command-line arguments; it does not provide a stdin or environment-variable input mode. As a result, another local user may be able to see those values in the process list while Java is running. The extension never logs the arguments or includes encrypted/decrypted values in HUD messages.

Copy CLI Command includes the password and value by design. Use it only when you understand that the command will be placed on the clipboard and may be saved in your shell history.

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