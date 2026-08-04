Encrypt and decrypt MuleSoft secure property values from Raycast using the official Secure Properties Tool.
JAVA_HOME, a common macOS install location, or your
PATH (
java -version)
On first encrypt or decrypt, the extension downloads the official Java 17 Secure Properties Tool JAR into Raycast's managed extension support directory. The bundled default SHA-256 pins the MuleSoft release published on November 22, 2024, and every download is verified before execution. If you override the download URL in Extension Preferences, you must also provide the matching SHA-256.
The password field is prefilled from that preference. Edit it on the form when you need a different key for a single run.
Encrypt a plaintext value (for example a client secret or connection password). The result is copied to the clipboard and can be pasted into a Mule config as
![...].
Decrypt a secure property value. Paste either the raw ciphertext or a value wrapped as
![...] — the decrypt command can strip the wrapper automatically.
useRandomIVs="true"
java -cp ... SecurePropertiesTool invocation
MuleSoft's tool accepts the password and value only as command-line arguments; it does not provide a stdin or environment-variable input mode. As a result, another local user may be able to see those values in the process list while Java is running. The extension never logs the arguments or includes encrypted/decrypted values in HUD messages.
Copy CLI Command includes the password and value by design. Use it only when you understand that the command will be placed on the clipboard and may be saved in your shell history.