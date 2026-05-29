Mouse Jiggle

A Raycast extension that continuously jiggles the mouse cursor to prevent your Mac from sleeping, keep Microsoft Teams status active, or any other purpose requiring periodic mouse movement.

Features

Zero dependencies — Uses macOS's built-in Swift interpreter, no Homebrew or external tools required

— Uses macOS's built-in Swift interpreter, no Homebrew or external tools required Dramatic zigzag movements — Big 80-150px leaps with sharp turns every 2 seconds, keeping the cursor active

— Big 80-150px leaps with sharp turns every 2 seconds, keeping the cursor active Start/Stop commands — Easy control via Raycast commands

— Easy control via Raycast commands Stops immediately — Removes sentinel file, process exits within 0.2 seconds

— Removes sentinel file, process exits within 0.2 seconds Fun Mode — Optional preference that draws a visible orange trail line following the mouse across the screen

Requirements

macOS (Swift included)

Raycast

No additional software or dependencies needed.

Installation

Open Raycast Go to Extensions → Import Extension Select the mouse-jiggle folder

Usage

Start Mouse Jiggle

Search for Start Mouse Jiggle in Raycast and run it. The mouse will begin jiggling with dramatic zigzag movements.

Stop Mouse Jiggle

Search for Stop Mouse Jiggle in Raycast and run it to stop the background process immediately.

Fun Mode

Open the extension's Preferences and enable Fun Mode. A transparent overlay window appears showing a bright orange line that follows the mouse cursor, creating a visible trail of its zigzag path. The longer it runs, the more tangled the pattern becomes.

How It Works

The extension spawns a lightweight background Swift process that:

Moves the mouse in big zigzag leaps (80-150px every 2 seconds) Makes sharp direction changes, bouncing off screen edges In Fun Mode, additionally creates a transparent full-screen overlay window Tracks mouse position 20 times per second and draws connected orange lines Checks a sentinel file every 0.2 seconds and exits cleanly when stopped

License

MIT License