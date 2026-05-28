Vocabulary Builder

This extension lets you grow your vocabulary across multiple languages. Add words instantly, browse your notebooks, and keep track of your progress.

Commands

Command Description Search and Manage Words Browse, search, edit and delete words in your notebook Quick Add Add a word by entering word, translation, and language directly as arguments Manage Languages Create and manage your languages Statistics and Overview View word counts and overview of all words per language

Adding Words

In the Search and Manage Words command - type directly in search bar in the format word - translation and press ↵ on the Add item that appears. To add to a specific language use format word - translation #abbreviation .

Using Quick Add command — open the Quick Add command for easily entering the language, the word and translation.

Import & Export

Notebooks can be exported as a .txt file - you'll be prompted to choose a folder and the file will be saved to a chosen location. Each line follows this format:

2026-05-28T10:00:00.000Z | bonjour - hello 2026-05-27T13:45:12.000Z | merci - thank you

To import, select any .txt file in the same format. Duplicates are skipped automatically and original timestamps are preserved.

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