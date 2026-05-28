This extension lets you grow your vocabulary across multiple languages. Add words instantly, browse your notebooks, and keep track of your progress.
|Command
|Description
|Search and Manage Words
|Browse, search, edit and delete words in your notebook
|Quick Add
|Add a word by entering word, translation, and language directly as arguments
|Manage Languages
|Create and manage your languages
|Statistics and Overview
|View word counts and overview of all words per language
In the Search and Manage Words command - type directly in search bar in the format
word - translation and press
↵ on the Add item that appears. To add to a specific language use format
word - translation #abbreviation.
Using Quick Add command — open the Quick Add command for easily entering the language, the word and translation.
Notebooks can be exported as a
.txt file - you'll be prompted to choose a folder and the file will be saved to a chosen location. Each line follows this format:
2026-05-28T10:00:00.000Z | bonjour - hello
2026-05-27T13:45:12.000Z | merci - thank you
To import, select any
.txt file in the same format. Duplicates are skipped automatically and original timestamps are preserved.
Install the Google Translate extension and set up
Quick Translate for your target language
Set up hotkeys for Quick Translate and all Vocabulary Builder commands
Find content in your target language (YouTube videos, shows, movies, books, articles...)
While watching or reading, use your Quick Translate hotkey to look up unknown words
Once you have the translation, add it using your
Search and Manage Words or
Quick Add command hotkey
Track your progress and easily access all your words with the
Statistics and Overview command