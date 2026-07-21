Mailto Link Generator

A Raycast extension that builds a mailto: link from a simple form with every field — To, Cc, Bcc, Subject and Body — then copies it or opens a draft.

Command

Generate Mailto Link — opens a form. As you type, a live preview of the generated link (and its length) is shown at the bottom.

Shortcut Action ↵ Copy the raw mailto: link to the clipboard ⌘ ⇧ C Copy as an HTML anchor — <a href="mailto:…">…</a> ⌘ O Open a pre-filled draft in your default mail app ⌘ G Open a pre-filled compose window in Gmail (browser) ⌘ ⇧ O Open a pre-filled compose window in Outlook (browser) ⌃ X Reset the form

All actions are also available via ⌘ K . The form opens empty by default — pre-filling is entirely opt-in via the preferences below. Recipients in To / Cc / Bcc can be separated by a comma, semicolon or new line. Addresses are validated leniently — obvious mistakes are flagged inline (on blur), but unusual-yet-valid addresses are not rejected.

Preferences

All optional. Set them in Raycast Settings → Extensions → Mailto Link Generator (or via the Configure Defaults… action). Out of the box they're all empty/off, so the form stays empty.

Preference Effect Remember last-used values Off by default. When on, the form restores whatever you last entered. Default Cc / Bcc Pre-filled into a fresh form when set. Signature Appended to the body of a fresh form after a -- delimiter. Single-line; use

for line breaks. Outlook Account Whether Open in Outlook targets outlook.office.com (work/school) or outlook.live.com (personal).

How it handles the tricky bits

mailto: links look trivial but have several well-known encoding pitfalls (RFC 6068). This extension takes care of them:

Spaces are encoded as %20 , never + . A literal + is ambiguous with sub-addressing ( bill+ietf@example.org ) and some clients turn + back into a space. We use encodeURIComponent , which emits %20 for spaces and %2B for real plus signs.

A literal is ambiguous with sub-addressing ( ) and some clients turn back into a space. We use , which emits for spaces and for real plus signs. Body line breaks become %0D%0A (CRLF). A textarea produces bare

, so the body is normalised to \r

before encoding, as the RFC requires.

A textarea produces bare , so the body is normalised to before encoding, as the RFC requires. Reserved characters ( ? , & , % , …) are percent-encoded inside subject and body so they can't be mistaken for URI delimiters.

inside subject and body so they can't be mistaken for URI delimiters. @ is kept readable in the address list ( a@b.com , not a%40b.com ).

in the address list ( , not ). HTML output escapes & to & in the href , and escapes the visible label, so the anchor is valid markup.

in the , and escapes the visible label, so the anchor is valid markup. Length is shown live. Very long links can be truncated by the OS mail handler — if a body is huge, prefer "Copy link" over "Open" so nothing is lost.

Very long links can be truncated by the OS mail handler — if a body is huge, prefer "Copy link" over "Open" so nothing is lost. Empty recipient is allowed. mailto:?subject=…&body=… is valid and useful for reusable templates; the form only blocks a completely empty link.

Development

npm install npm run dev # hot-reload in Raycast (requires the Raycast app) npm run build # type-check + bundle npm run lint # eslint

Node version: Raycast's tooling targets Node 22+. If npm run dev complains about your Node version, install Node 22 (e.g. nvm install 22 && nvm use 22 ).