A Raycast extension that builds a
mailto: link from a simple form with every
field — To, Cc, Bcc, Subject and Body — then copies it or opens a draft.
Generate Mailto Link — opens a form. As you type, a live preview of the generated link (and its length) is shown at the bottom.
|Shortcut
|Action
↵
|Copy the raw
mailto: link to the clipboard
⌘
⇧
C
|Copy as an HTML anchor —
<a href="mailto:…">…</a>
⌘
O
|Open a pre-filled draft in your default mail app
⌘
G
|Open a pre-filled compose window in Gmail (browser)
⌘
⇧
O
|Open a pre-filled compose window in Outlook (browser)
⌃
X
|Reset the form
All actions are also available via
⌘
K. The form opens empty by default —
pre-filling is entirely opt-in via the preferences below. Recipients in
To / Cc / Bcc can be separated by a comma, semicolon or new line. Addresses
are validated leniently — obvious mistakes are flagged inline (on blur), but
unusual-yet-valid addresses are not rejected.
All optional. Set them in Raycast Settings → Extensions → Mailto Link Generator (or via the Configure Defaults… action). Out of the box they're all empty/off, so the form stays empty.
|Preference
|Effect
|Remember last-used values
|Off by default. When on, the form restores whatever you last entered.
|Default Cc / Bcc
|Pre-filled into a fresh form when set.
|Signature
|Appended to the body of a fresh form after a
-- delimiter. Single-line; use
\n for line breaks.
|Outlook Account
|Whether Open in Outlook targets
outlook.office.com (work/school) or
outlook.live.com (personal).
mailto: links look trivial but have several well-known encoding pitfalls
(RFC 6068). This extension takes
care of them:
%20, never
+. A literal
+ is ambiguous with
sub-addressing (
bill+ietf@example.org) and some clients turn
+ back into a
space. We use
encodeURIComponent, which emits
%20 for spaces and
%2B
for real plus signs.
%0D%0A (CRLF). A textarea produces bare
\n, so
the body is normalised to
\r\n before encoding, as the RFC requires.
?,
&,
%, …) are percent-encoded inside subject
and body so they can't be mistaken for URI delimiters.
@ is kept readable in the address list (
a@b.com, not
a%40b.com).
& to
& in the
href, and escapes the visible
label, so the anchor is valid markup.
mailto:?subject=…&body=… is valid and useful
for reusable templates; the form only blocks a completely empty link.
npm install
npm run dev # hot-reload in Raycast (requires the Raycast app)
npm run build # type-check + bundle
npm run lint # eslint
Node version: Raycast's tooling targets Node 22+. If
npm run devcomplains about your Node version, install Node 22 (e.g.
nvm install 22 && nvm use 22).
To change the icon, edit
assets/icon.svg and re-export
assets/command-icon.png
at 512×512.