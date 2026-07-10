Trigger Better Screenshoot captures from Raycast.
|Command
|Action
|Capture Area
|Select a region to capture
|Capture Screen
|Capture the full screen
|Capture Window
|Capture a specific window
|Open History
|Open capture history
npm install
npm run dev
Requires Better Screenshoot installed with external control enabled.
author in
package.json (
sriverogalan).
npm run build
npm run lint
metadata/ (Raycast → Advanced → Window Capture, 2000×1250 PNG). At least three are recommended.
npm run publish
Use
npm in this folder for publishing — Raycast CI expects
package-lock.json.