Better Screenshoot

Trigger Better Screenshoot captures from Raycast.

Setup

Install Better Screenshoot from the latest release. Open the app and grant Screen Recording (and Accessibility if prompted for global shortcuts). In Settings, enable Allow external control (Raycast, CLI, URL scheme).

Commands

Command Action Capture Area Select a region to capture Capture Screen Capture the full screen Capture Window Capture a specific window Open History Open capture history

Development

npm install npm run dev

Requires Better Screenshoot installed with external control enabled.

Publish to Raycast Store

Confirm your Raycast account username matches author in package.json ( sriverogalan ). Build and test the distribution bundle:

npm run build npm run lint

Open the extension in Raycast and verify each command works. Add store screenshots to metadata/ (Raycast → Advanced → Window Capture, 2000×1250 PNG). At least three are recommended. Publish (opens a PR in raycast/extensions):

npm run publish