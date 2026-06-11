Cobalt for Raycast

Access your Cobalt finances from Raycast — recent transactions, recurring streams, and account balances, plus an AI command that runs JavaScript against your data inside the Cobalt sandbox.

Commands

Recent Transactions — browse and search recent transactions across all connected accounts.

— browse and search recent transactions across all connected accounts. Recurring Transactions — active subscriptions, bills, and recurring income.

— active subscriptions, bills, and recurring income. Accounts — connected bank, credit, and brokerage accounts with current balances.

AI

The Execute Cobalt Code tool lets @cobalt answer free-form questions about your finances by running JavaScript inside a V8 sandbox with a typed cobalt.* SDK scoped to your account. Ask things like:

@cobalt how much did I spend on coffee in the last 90 days

@cobalt top 5 merchants this month by spend

@cobalt what's my net worth

Setup

Sign in with your Cobalt account on first launch — Raycast opens a browser window for OAuth. (Optional) Override the API base URL under Extension preferences if you self-host. (Optional) Add a logo.dev token if you want subscription brand logos.

Privacy

All data is fetched live from the Cobalt API over HTTPS. The OAuth refresh token is stored in the macOS Keychain. No analytics. No third-party tracking.

License