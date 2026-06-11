Access your Cobalt finances from Raycast — recent transactions, recurring streams, and account balances, plus an AI command that runs JavaScript against your data inside the Cobalt sandbox.
The
Execute Cobalt Code tool lets
@cobalt answer free-form questions about your finances by running JavaScript inside a V8 sandbox with a typed
cobalt.* SDK scoped to your account. Ask things like:
@cobalt how much did I spend on coffee in the last 90 days
@cobalt top 5 merchants this month by spend
@cobalt what's my net worth
All data is fetched live from the Cobalt API over HTTPS. The OAuth refresh token is stored in the macOS Keychain. No analytics. No third-party tracking.
MIT (see
package.json). This is a standalone Raycast extension that talks to the Cobalt API over HTTPS — no shared server code, no derivative work from the AGPL parts of the repo.