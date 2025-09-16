Onbo: New Grad & Internship Job Tracker for Raycast

Streamline your tech job search with integrated opportunity discovery and application tracking in Raycast.

Overview

Onbo transforms the chaotic job search experience into a streamlined, keyboard-driven workflow within Raycast. Built specifically for college students and new grads entering tech, it lets you find roles and track applications without juggling tabs, spreadsheets, and bookmarks.

Features

🔍 Smart Job Discovery

Dual Search Modes: Separate optimized experiences for New Grad roles and Internships

Separate optimized experiences for New Grad roles and Internships Real-time Search: Instant results with keyword matching across titles and companies

Instant results with keyword matching across titles and companies Category Filtering: Software Engineering, Hardware, Data Science, Product, Quant Finance

Software Engineering, Hardware, Data Science, Product, Quant Finance Intelligent Enhancement: Disambiguates similar roles with location and compact job IDs

📊 Application Management

5-Stage Tracking: Saved → Applied → Interviewing → Offer → Rejected

Saved → Applied → Interviewing → Offer → Rejected Lightning-Fast Updates: Use ⌘1–5 for instant status changes

Use ⌘1–5 for instant status changes Notes on Applications: Add/edit per-job notes; a pencil icon indicates notes and hovering shows them

Add/edit per-job notes; a pencil icon indicates notes and hovering shows them Smart Organization: Chronological sorting with visual status indicators

Chronological sorting with visual status indicators Role Type Filtering: Switch between New Grad and Internship views when both exist

⚡ Productivity

Custom Browser Support: Choose a specific browser to open job links (can differ from your macOS default)

Choose a specific browser to open job links (can differ from your macOS default) Jump to "My Applications": From search, open the Applications view focused on a saved job

From search, open the Applications view focused on a saved job Auto-Save Option: Optionally save when opening or copying a listing

Optionally save when opening or copying a listing Keyboard-First Design: Navigate and act quickly without touching the mouse

Navigate and act quickly without touching the mouse Privacy-Focused: Your data stays local on your device

🔄 Data Portability

CSV Export: Save your applications to a spreadsheet with canonical columns

Save your applications to a spreadsheet with canonical columns CSV Import: Bring applications in with newer-wins conflict handling and advanced options

Installation

Open Raycast (⌘Space) Type "Store" and select "Extension Store" Search for "Onbo: New Grad & Internship Job Tracker" Click "Install"

Usage

Finding Jobs

⌘Space → "Find New Grad Roles"

⌘Space → "Find Internships"

Type to search; use the Category dropdown to focus results

Managing Applications

Save or Remove: ⌘S on any job listing

⌘S on any job listing Track Progress: ⌘Space → "My Applications"

⌘Space → "My Applications" Update Status: ⌘1 Saved, ⌘2 Applied, ⌘3 Interviewing, ⌘4 Offer, ⌘5 Rejected

⌘1 Saved, ⌘2 Applied, ⌘3 Interviewing, ⌘4 Offer, ⌘5 Rejected Add/Edit Notes: ⌘N on a saved listing or within "My Applications"

⌘N on a saved listing or within "My Applications" View in My Applications: From a saved listing in search, use "View in My Applications" to jump to the item

Opening Links in Your Preferred Browser

Pick a dedicated browser for job links via Preferences → "Open Job Links In"

Useful if you use a different browser for applications than your system default

Opening a listing will use that browser; falls back to your default if unavailable

CSV Import & Export

Export "Export as Spreadsheet" creates a CSV compatible with Excel, Numbers, and Google Sheets Columns: id, company, role, role_type, status, appliedDate, application_url, locations (newline-separated), is_active, statusUpdatedAt, notes

Import "Import from Spreadsheet" supports: Only update newer entries (recommended) Treat missing dates as newer (advanced) Overwrite existing data (ignore dates) Validates headers and URLs; assigns negative IDs for new local entries



Configuration

Preferences

Open Job Links In Choose the browser used to open job listings (can be different from your macOS default)

Auto-Save on Open/Copy Automatically saves a listing when you open or copy it



Access: ⌘Space → "Extensions" → "Onbo: New Grad & Internship Job Tracker" → "Configure Extension"

Privacy & Security

Local Data Only : Your application tracking data never leaves your device

: Your application tracking data never leaves your device No Account Required : Works immediately without sign-up or authentication

: Works immediately without sign-up or authentication Minimal API Calls : Only fetches public job listings from Onbo's curated database

: Only fetches public job listings from Onbo's curated database No Personal Data Collection: Your notes, statuses, and preferences remain private

Job Data Source

Job listings are sourced from Onbo's curated database, which aggregates opportunities from:

Major tech companies (Google, Apple, Microsoft, etc.)

High-growth startups and scale-ups

Traditional companies with strong tech teams

Remote-friendly organizations

Data is updated regularly to ensure freshness and accuracy.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Context Save/Remove ⌘S Job listings Add/Edit Note ⌘N Saved listings and My Applications Mark as Saved ⌘1 My Applications Mark as Applied ⌘2 My Applications Mark as Interviewing ⌘3 My Applications Mark as Offer ⌘4 My Applications Mark as Rejected ⌘5 My Applications Open Application ⌘O Any job listing Copy Link ⌘C Any job listing

Contributing

While this extension is complete and functional, suggestions for improvements are welcome. For issues with job listings or requests to add new companies, please reach out through appropriate channels.

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

Support

Issues : Use Raycast's built-in feedback system

: Use Raycast's built-in feedback system Feature Requests : Submit through the Extension Store

: Submit through the Extension Store General Questions: Reach out via GitHub or appropriate channels

Transform your job search from chaos to clarity, one keystroke at a time.

Made by developers who understand the job search struggle.