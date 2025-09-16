Onbo: New Grad & Internship Job Tracker for Raycast
Streamline your tech job search with integrated opportunity discovery and application tracking in Raycast.
Overview
Onbo transforms the chaotic job search experience into a streamlined, keyboard-driven workflow within Raycast. Built specifically for college students and new grads entering tech, it lets you find roles and track applications without juggling tabs, spreadsheets, and bookmarks.
Features
🔍 Smart Job Discovery
- Dual Search Modes: Separate optimized experiences for New Grad roles and Internships
- Real-time Search: Instant results with keyword matching across titles and companies
- Category Filtering: Software Engineering, Hardware, Data Science, Product, Quant Finance
- Intelligent Enhancement: Disambiguates similar roles with location and compact job IDs
📊 Application Management
- 5-Stage Tracking: Saved → Applied → Interviewing → Offer → Rejected
- Lightning-Fast Updates: Use ⌘1–5 for instant status changes
- Notes on Applications: Add/edit per-job notes; a pencil icon indicates notes and hovering shows them
- Smart Organization: Chronological sorting with visual status indicators
- Role Type Filtering: Switch between New Grad and Internship views when both exist
⚡ Productivity
- Custom Browser Support: Choose a specific browser to open job links (can differ from your macOS default)
- Jump to "My Applications": From search, open the Applications view focused on a saved job
- Auto-Save Option: Optionally save when opening or copying a listing
- Keyboard-First Design: Navigate and act quickly without touching the mouse
- Privacy-Focused: Your data stays local on your device
🔄 Data Portability
- CSV Export: Save your applications to a spreadsheet with canonical columns
- CSV Import: Bring applications in with newer-wins conflict handling and advanced options
Installation
- Open Raycast (⌘Space)
- Type "Store" and select "Extension Store"
- Search for "Onbo: New Grad & Internship Job Tracker"
- Click "Install"
Usage
Finding Jobs
- ⌘Space → "Find New Grad Roles"
- ⌘Space → "Find Internships"
- Type to search; use the Category dropdown to focus results
Managing Applications
- Save or Remove: ⌘S on any job listing
- Track Progress: ⌘Space → "My Applications"
- Update Status: ⌘1 Saved, ⌘2 Applied, ⌘3 Interviewing, ⌘4 Offer, ⌘5 Rejected
- Add/Edit Notes: ⌘N on a saved listing or within "My Applications"
- View in My Applications: From a saved listing in search, use "View in My Applications" to jump to the item
Opening Links in Your Preferred Browser
- Pick a dedicated browser for job links via Preferences → "Open Job Links In"
- Useful if you use a different browser for applications than your system default
- Opening a listing will use that browser; falls back to your default if unavailable
CSV Import & Export
- Export
- "Export as Spreadsheet" creates a CSV compatible with Excel, Numbers, and Google Sheets
- Columns: id, company, role, role_type, status, appliedDate, application_url, locations (newline-separated), is_active, statusUpdatedAt, notes
- Import
- "Import from Spreadsheet" supports:
- Only update newer entries (recommended)
- Treat missing dates as newer (advanced)
- Overwrite existing data (ignore dates)
- Validates headers and URLs; assigns negative IDs for new local entries
Configuration
Preferences
- Open Job Links In
- Choose the browser used to open job listings (can be different from your macOS default)
- Auto-Save on Open/Copy
- Automatically saves a listing when you open or copy it
Access: ⌘Space → "Extensions" → "Onbo: New Grad & Internship Job Tracker" → "Configure Extension"
Privacy & Security
- Local Data Only: Your application tracking data never leaves your device
- No Account Required: Works immediately without sign-up or authentication
- Minimal API Calls: Only fetches public job listings from Onbo's curated database
- No Personal Data Collection: Your notes, statuses, and preferences remain private
Job Data Source
Job listings are sourced from Onbo's curated database, which aggregates opportunities from:
- Major tech companies (Google, Apple, Microsoft, etc.)
- High-growth startups and scale-ups
- Traditional companies with strong tech teams
- Remote-friendly organizations
Data is updated regularly to ensure freshness and accuracy.
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Context
|Save/Remove
|⌘S
|Job listings
|Add/Edit Note
|⌘N
|Saved listings and My Applications
|Mark as Saved
|⌘1
|My Applications
|Mark as Applied
|⌘2
|My Applications
|Mark as Interviewing
|⌘3
|My Applications
|Mark as Offer
|⌘4
|My Applications
|Mark as Rejected
|⌘5
|My Applications
|Open Application
|⌘O
|Any job listing
|Copy Link
|⌘C
|Any job listing
Contributing
While this extension is complete and functional, suggestions for improvements are welcome. For issues with job listings or requests to add new companies, please reach out through appropriate channels.
License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.
Support
- Issues: Use Raycast's built-in feedback system
- Feature Requests: Submit through the Extension Store
- General Questions: Reach out via GitHub or appropriate channels
Transform your job search from chaos to clarity, one keystroke at a time.
Made by developers who understand the job search struggle.