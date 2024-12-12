Modrinth for Raycast

Search and manage Minecraft content directly through Raycast. Access Modrinth's extensive collection of mods, resource packs, plugins, and more without leaving your keyboard.

Features

🔍 Universal Search

Search across all Modrinth content types: Mods Resource Packs Plugins Data Packs Modpacks Shaders



💨 Quick Actions

Download files directly

Open in browser

Copy project URLs

Access source repositories

Join project Discord communities

Report issues

View version history

📊 Detailed Project Information

Comprehensive compatibility information Supported Minecraft versions Compatible mod loaders (Fabric, Forge, Quilt, etc.) Client/Server support

Download statistics

Project descriptions and changelogs

Author information

📦 Version Management

Browse all project versions

Filter by mod loader

View version-specific changelogs

Direct download links

Release date information

Installation

Install Raycast Open Raycast Store Search for "Modrinth" Click Install

Pro Tips

Filter results by mod loader using the dropdown menu

Use ⌘ + V to view all versions of a project

Copy a projects URL to your clipboard with ⌘ + C

Access source code with ⌘ + S and report issues with ⌘ + I

Join project Discord or download a specific Version with ⌘ + D

Author

Created with ❤️ by @soradotwav

Acknowledgments

This is an unofficial third-party extension and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Modrinth. Modrinth assets are used in accordance with Modrinth's content guidelines. All Minecraft content is property of Mojang Studios.