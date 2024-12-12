Modrinth for Raycast
Search and manage Minecraft content directly through Raycast. Access Modrinth's extensive collection of mods, resource packs, plugins, and more without leaving your keyboard.
Features
🔍 Universal Search
- Search across all Modrinth content types:
- Mods
- Resource Packs
- Plugins
- Data Packs
- Modpacks
- Shaders
💨 Quick Actions
- Download files directly
- Open in browser
- Copy project URLs
- Access source repositories
- Join project Discord communities
- Report issues
- View version history
📊 Detailed Project Information
- Comprehensive compatibility information
- Supported Minecraft versions
- Compatible mod loaders (Fabric, Forge, Quilt, etc.)
- Client/Server support
- Download statistics
- Project descriptions and changelogs
- Author information
📦 Version Management
- Browse all project versions
- Filter by mod loader
- View version-specific changelogs
- Direct download links
- Release date information
Installation
- Install Raycast
- Open Raycast Store
- Search for "Modrinth"
- Click Install
Pro Tips
- Filter results by mod loader using the dropdown menu
- Use ⌘ + V to view all versions of a project
- Copy a projects URL to your clipboard with ⌘ + C
- Access source code with ⌘ + S and report issues with ⌘ + I
- Join project Discord or download a specific Version with ⌘ + D
Author
Created with ❤️ by @soradotwav
Acknowledgments
This is an unofficial third-party extension and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Modrinth. Modrinth assets are used in accordance with Modrinth's content guidelines. All Minecraft content is property of Mojang Studios.