Your Minecraft modding companion - find mods, resource packs, and more
Overview

Modrinth for Raycast

Search and manage Minecraft content directly through Raycast. Access Modrinth's extensive collection of mods, resource packs, plugins, and more without leaving your keyboard.

Features

🔍 Universal Search

  • Search across all Modrinth content types:
    • Mods
    • Resource Packs
    • Plugins
    • Data Packs
    • Modpacks
    • Shaders

💨 Quick Actions

  • Download files directly
  • Open in browser
  • Copy project URLs
  • Access source repositories
  • Join project Discord communities
  • Report issues
  • View version history

📊 Detailed Project Information

  • Comprehensive compatibility information
    • Supported Minecraft versions
    • Compatible mod loaders (Fabric, Forge, Quilt, etc.)
    • Client/Server support
  • Download statistics
  • Project descriptions and changelogs
  • Author information

📦 Version Management

  • Browse all project versions
  • Filter by mod loader
  • View version-specific changelogs
  • Direct download links
  • Release date information

Installation

  1. Install Raycast
  2. Open Raycast Store
  3. Search for "Modrinth"
  4. Click Install

Pro Tips

  • Filter results by mod loader using the dropdown menu
  • Use ⌘ + V to view all versions of a project
  • Copy a projects URL to your clipboard with ⌘ + C
  • Access source code with ⌘ + S and report issues with ⌘ + I
  • Join project Discord or download a specific Version with ⌘ + D

Author

Created with ❤️ by @soradotwav

Acknowledgments

This is an unofficial third-party extension and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Modrinth. Modrinth assets are used in accordance with Modrinth's content guidelines. All Minecraft content is property of Mojang Studios.

