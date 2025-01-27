Polidict

Raycast client for Polidict — a language learning service for advanced learners. Look up words, manage vocabulary, and train with spaced repetition, all without leaving Raycast.

Setup

Create a Polidict account at polidict.com Sign in when prompted by the extension (Google OAuth or email magic link) Select your languages — choose your learning language and set your native language for translations

Commands

Lookup Word

Search for words and get definitions from multiple sources:

Your Vocabulary — words you've already saved

— words you've already saved Blueprints — curated definitions from Polidict's database

— curated definitions from Polidict's database AI Definitions — generate definitions using Raycast AI (requires Raycast Pro)

View Vocabulary

Browse, filter, and manage your saved vocabulary. View definitions, filter by groups, edit or delete items.

Start Training

Practice your vocabulary with interactive exercises:

Quiz — pick the correct definition for a word

— pick the correct definition for a word Quiz Reverse — pick the correct word for a definition

— pick the correct word for a definition Flashcard — review cards with front and back

Quick Add Word

Save a word from typed text or the current selection without opening a full UI.

Manage Groups

Create, edit, and delete vocabulary groups to organize your words.

View Stats

View your learning statistics, streak, and training history.

Requirements

Polidict account — required for all features (sign up)

— required for all features (sign up) Raycast Pro (optional) — enables AI-generated definitions when no blueprint is available

Support

For issues and feature requests, contact support@polidict.com.