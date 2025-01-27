Polidict
Raycast client for Polidict — a language learning service for advanced learners. Look up words, manage vocabulary, and train with spaced repetition, all without leaving Raycast.
Setup
- Create a Polidict account at polidict.com
- Sign in when prompted by the extension (Google OAuth or email magic link)
- Select your languages — choose your learning language and set your native language for translations
Commands
Lookup Word
Search for words and get definitions from multiple sources:
- Your Vocabulary — words you've already saved
- Blueprints — curated definitions from Polidict's database
- AI Definitions — generate definitions using Raycast AI (requires Raycast Pro)
View Vocabulary
Browse, filter, and manage your saved vocabulary. View definitions, filter by groups, edit or delete items.
Start Training
Practice your vocabulary with interactive exercises:
- Quiz — pick the correct definition for a word
- Quiz Reverse — pick the correct word for a definition
- Flashcard — review cards with front and back
Quick Add Word
Save a word from typed text or the current selection without opening a full UI.
Manage Groups
Create, edit, and delete vocabulary groups to organize your words.
View Stats
View your learning statistics, streak, and training history.
Requirements
- Polidict account — required for all features (sign up)
- Raycast Pro (optional) — enables AI-generated definitions when no blueprint is available
Support
For issues and feature requests, contact support@polidict.com.