Desk.ly for Raycast

Manage your desk.ly desk-sharing bookings directly from Raycast — view upcoming bookings, book a seat, and keep an eye on today's reservation without leaving your keyboard.

Disclaimer: This extension is an independent community project and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or officially supported by desk.ly or its operators.

Commands

My Bookings

Displays a list of your upcoming desk.ly reservations grouped by day. Each entry shows your name, the seat, and optionally the location, floor, and room (configurable in preferences). Open any booking to see a room floor plan with your seat highlighted. You can delete bookings directly from the list or the detail view. You can also "check-in" your booking from the list or the booking-view.

Book Seat

Opens a form to create a new booking from your saved favorite seats. The date is pre-filled with the next bookable weekday after your most recent reservation, based on your weekday preferences. You can adjust the date, seat, and time range (Full Day, Morning, Afternoon, or a custom HH:MM interval). The booking window is capped by your account's maximum advance booking limit.

Today's Booking

A background command that runs every 15 minutes and keeps its subtitle up to date with your current-day booking (seat name, floor, and room), or "No booking today" when nothing is scheduled. When launched manually it opens today's booking detail view, or jumps straight to Book Seat if you have no booking yet.

Who Is in Office

Shows a list of colleagues who are booked in the office today, grouped by floor and room. Use the location dropdown to switch between office locations. Your own booking includes a Check In action and the option to delete the booking.

Setup

1. Get your Refresh Token

The extension authenticates with desk.ly using a refresh token stored in your browser session:

Open app.desk.ly in your browser and log in. Open the browser's developer tools: Chrome / Edge: F12 → Application tab → Storage → Cookies → select https://app.desk.ly

→ tab → → select Firefox: F12 → Storage tab → Cookies → select https://app.desk.ly

→ tab → → select Safari: Enable the Develop menu first, then Develop → Show Web Inspector → Storage → Cookies Find the cookie named refreshToken and copy its value.

2. Configure the Extension

Open Raycast, search for any Desk.ly command, and press ⌘ ⏎ to open its preferences (or go to Raycast Settings → Extensions → Desk.ly ):

Preference Required Description Refresh Token Yes The refreshToken cookie value copied above API URL No Override if you use a self-hosted desk.ly instance (default: https://app.desk.ly ) Show Time No Show the booking time range as an accessory in booking lists (default: on) Show Location No Show the location name as an accessory in booking lists (default: off) Show Floor No Show the floor name as an accessory in booking lists (default: on) Show Room No Show the room name as an accessory in booking lists (default: on) Seat Indicator Color No Color of the seat dot on the room floor plan — Blue, Red, Green, or Black (default: Blue) Seat Indicator Size No Size of the seat dot on the room floor plan — S, M, or L (default: M)

Notes