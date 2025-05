Foodle Recipes

This extension utilizes https://foodle.recipes as a search engine for cooking recipes.

It is either possible to search via recipe name or ingredients.

If the containing webpage uses the JsonLD version of https://schema.org/Recipe notation, the recipe will be extracted and can be viewed directly in Raycast.

There is always the possibility to open the webpage to view the recipe there

Foodle and the Foodle-logo are property of foodle.recipes and rizzi.app (the developer of Reeder and Mela).