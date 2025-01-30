Zo Raycast Extension
Raycast extension for Zo API chat, models, and activity.
Preview
What Is Implemented
- Raycast command surface:
-
Zo Setup
-
Zo Chat
-
Zo Models
-
Zo Activity
- Core services:
- typed config and auth handling
- HTTP client with timeout and retry policy
- Zo API client (
/models/available,
/zo/ask)
- activity storage with sensitive-field redaction
- UX behaviors:
- optional streaming chat mode in
Zo Chat (disabled by default)
- assistant thinking captured separately and hidden by default
- activity replay support for prior
zo.chat runs
- Tooling:
- TypeScript strict config
- ESLint + Prettier + Vitest
- CI workflow (lint, typecheck, test, format)
Documentation
- Architecture:
docs/architecture.md
- Privacy:
docs/privacy.md
- Contributing:
CONTRIBUTING.md
Development
npm install
npm run lint
npm run typecheck
npm run test
npm run format
Store Submission Checklist
- Keep at least one screenshot and at most six screenshots in light mode only.
- Add a
Zo Setup screenshot to complete command coverage.
- Keep changelog headings in Raycast format:
## [Title] - {PR_MERGE_DATE}.
- Run
npm run publish to submit once metadata/screenshots are ready.