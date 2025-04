Create Link

What is this extension

The Create Link extension for Raycast allows you to effortlessly copy the current browser URL in various formats. Whether you need a plain text link, an HTML anchor tag, or a Markdown link, this extension has you covered.

Key Features

Copy the current browser URL as plain text.

Generate and copy HTML links for web integration.

Create and copy Markdown links for documentation and note-taking.

Seamlessly integrates with your browser for quick access.

Requirements

To use this extension, you must have the Raycast Browser Extension installed. This extension enables the functionality to capture and manipulate browser URLs directly from Raycast.