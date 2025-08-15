Cloudflare R2 File Uploader

Upload any files to Cloudflare R2 storage service with optional AVIF conversion for images.

Contact

For issues or questions regarding this extension, please contact:

Supported File Types

This extension supports uploading all file types to Cloudflare R2. Here are the main categories:

Image Formats

JPEG/JPG, PNG, GIF, AVIF, SVG, ICO, TIFF, BMP, PSD

Document Formats

PDF, TXT, JSON, XML, CSV, RTF, Markdown (MD)

Web Files

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Office Documents

Microsoft Office: DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, PPT, PPTX

Compressed Archives

ZIP, TAR, GZ

Media Files

Audio: MP3

Video: MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, MKV

Font Files

WOFF, WOFF2, TTF, EOT, OTF

Note: Cloudflare R2 supports all file types as it's an object storage service that can store any binary data.

Features

Upload any files to Cloudflare R2 storage service

Optionally convert images to AVIF format to reduce file size

Support custom filename formats

Automatically generate Markdown links and copy to clipboard

After upload, the link is automatically copied to clipboard for easy pasting

Requirements

Required Configuration

Cloudflare R2 Bucket

Cloudflare API Access Keys

Optional Dependencies (for image conversion)

If image conversion is enabled, you need to install the conversion tools:

For AVIF conversion:

brew install libavif

Configuration Options

R2 Bucket Name - Your Cloudflare R2 bucket name R2 Access Key ID - Your Cloudflare R2 access key ID R2 Secret Access Key - Your Cloudflare R2 secret access key R2 Account ID - Your Cloudflare account ID (the part before .r2.cloudflarestorage.com in your R2 URL) Custom Domain (optional) - Custom domain for accessing files File Name Format (optional) - Custom filename format Convert to AVIF - Convert images to AVIF format before uploading AVIF Quality - Quality setting for AVIF conversion (0-100, default: 80) AVIF Encoder Path (optional) - Path to avifenc command (default: /opt/homebrew/bin/avifenc ) Generate Markdown - Generate Markdown formatted links instead of plain URLs

Image Conversion

AVIF Conversion

Uses avifenc tool from libavif package

tool from libavif package Provides superior compression compared to JPEG

Requires external tool installation

Quality setting: 0-100 (default: 80)

Custom Filename Format

Supported variables:

{name} - Original filename (without extension)

- Original filename (without extension) {ext} - File extension (without dot)

- File extension (without dot) {year} - Four-digit year

- Four-digit year {month} - Two-digit month (01-12)

- Two-digit month (01-12) {day} - Two-digit day (01-31)

- Two-digit day (01-31) {hours} - Two-digit hour (00-23)

- Two-digit hour (00-23) {minutes} - Two-digit minute (00-59)

- Two-digit minute (00-59) {seconds} - Two-digit second (00-59)

Example formats:

{name}_{year}{month}{day}_{hours}{minutes}{seconds}.{ext} → Result: document_20250815_143022.pdf

→ Result: file_{year}-{month}-{day}.{ext} → Result: file_2025-08-15.txt

Usage Workflow

Initial Setup

Install the extension from Raycast Store Open Raycast Preferences > Extensions > Cloudflare R2 File Uploader Configure your Cloudflare R2 credentials: R2 Bucket Name

R2 Access Key ID

R2 Secret Access Key

R2 Account ID (the part before .r2.cloudflarestorage.com in your R2 URL) (Optional) Install conversion tools: For AVIF: brew install libavif (Optional) Configure additional settings: Custom Domain

File Name Format

Convert to AVIF

Quality settings for conversions

Encoder paths (if different from default)

Generate Markdown (disabled by default)

Daily Usage

Select any file in Finder Open Raycast (Cmd + Space) and search for "Upload File to R2" Press Enter to execute the command The extension will: (If enabled and file is an image) Convert the image to AVIF format

Upload the file to your R2 bucket

Generate a link (Markdown or plain URL)

Copy the link to your clipboard Paste the link anywhere you need it

Troubleshooting

Conversion Tool Not Found

If you encounter a "conversion tool not found" error:

Ensure the required tool is installed: For AVIF: brew install libavif Check that the encoder path setting points to the correct command Run which avifenc in terminal to find the correct path

Upload Failed

If the upload fails: