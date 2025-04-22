Raycast extension for browsing and applying icons from macOSicons.com
To use this extension, you'll need an API key from macOSicons.com:
Install the extension. The first time you run the
Search Icons command, it will prompt you for your API key.
Search Icons
Updating an application's icon is straightforward:
Find an icon you like, select it, and press
Enter (or choose the 'Apply Icon' action).
Choose the application whose icon you want to change:
And voilà! Your new icon is applied.
[!NOTE] Due to macOS limitations, application updates will revert the icon to its default. A fix for this is currently under development.
Manage Icons
This command displays previously applied icons, allowing you to easily switch between them or revert to the default icon.
Experiment here to see which icons look best in your setup.
A big thank you to macOSicons.com for their fantastic product!
P.S. If you have any questions or concerns about the use of resources, please feel free to reach out.