MacOSIcons.com

Raycast extension for browsing and applying icons from macOSicons.com

Getting Started

To use this extension, you'll need an API key from macOSicons.com:

Visit macOSicons API Management Follow the instructions to create an account or log in to an existing one Copy the API key

Install the extension. The first time you run the Search Icons command, it will prompt you for your API key.

Search Icons

Updating an application's icon is straightforward:

Find an icon you like, select it, and press Enter (or choose the 'Apply Icon' action). Choose the application whose icon you want to change: And voilà! Your new icon is applied.

[!NOTE] Due to macOS limitations, application updates will revert the icon to its default. A fix for this is currently under development.

Manage Icons

This command displays previously applied icons, allowing you to easily switch between them or revert to the default icon.

Experiment here to see which icons look best in your setup.

A big thank you to macOSicons.com for their fantastic product!