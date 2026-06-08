Subscription Manager

Track and manage all your recurring subscriptions in one place — right from Raycast.

Features

Calendar View — See all your billing dates laid out on a monthly grid. Navigate months with arrow keys.

— See all your billing dates laid out on a monthly grid. Navigate months with arrow keys. All Subscriptions — Browse, filter by category, and sort by name, amount, billing day, or category.

— Browse, filter by category, and sort by name, amount, billing day, or category. Subscription Detail — View full details, edit, pause/resume, or delete. Navigate between subscriptions with ← / → .

— View full details, edit, pause/resume, or delete. Navigate between subscriptions with / . Add Subscription — Quickly add a new subscription with preset services (Netflix, Spotify, Claude, etc.), auto-filled icons and categories.

— Quickly add a new subscription with preset services (Netflix, Spotify, Claude, etc.), auto-filled icons and categories. Analytics — Monthly spend breakdown by category, billing cycle, or list. Top expenses, month-over-month comparison, and yearly forecast.

— Monthly spend breakdown by category, billing cycle, or list. Top expenses, month-over-month comparison, and yearly forecast. Menubar — Monthly total and upcoming bills at a glance. Shows due today, next 7 days, or full month view.

— Monthly total and upcoming bills at a glance. Shows due today, next 7 days, or full month view. Notifications — Get reminded before a subscription bills. Set up to two reminders with custom timing. Fires within 5 minutes of the set time (e.g. 9:00 may notify at 9:05). (macOS only — uses AppleScript, not available on Windows)

Commands

Command Description Manage Subscription Calendar view with monthly billing overview All Subscriptions List view with filter and sort Add Subscription Form to add a new subscription Subscription Analytics Spending breakdown and insights Subscriptions Menubar Menubar item with totals and upcoming bills Subscription Notifications Background reminder engine (runs every 5 min) — macOS only

Preferences

Extension-level

Primary Currency — Base currency for totals and analytics (INR, USD, EUR, GBP, and 19 more)

— Base currency for totals and analytics (INR, USD, EUR, GBP, and 19 more) Rounding — Hide decimal places in currency display

— Hide decimal places in currency display Abbreviated Numbers — Show compact format like ₹99.9K

— Show compact format like ₹99.9K First / Second Reminder — Days before billing to notify (same day, 1, 3, or 7 days before), with custom notification time

Menubar-level

Show Monthly Total — Display beside the icon or inside the dropdown

— Display beside the icon or inside the dropdown Show in Menu — Full month, upcoming only, or minimal view

Supported Currencies

INR · USD · EUR · GBP · JPY · AUD · CAD · SGD · BRL · CHF · CNY · HKD · IDR · KRW · MXN · MYR · NOK · NZD · PHP · SEK · THB · TRY · ZAR

Billing Cycles

Monthly · Yearly · Quarterly · Half-yearly · Weekly

Credits