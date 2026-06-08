Subscription Manager
Track and manage all your recurring subscriptions in one place — right from Raycast.
Features
- Calendar View — See all your billing dates laid out on a monthly grid. Navigate months with arrow keys.
- All Subscriptions — Browse, filter by category, and sort by name, amount, billing day, or category.
- Subscription Detail — View full details, edit, pause/resume, or delete. Navigate between subscriptions with
← /
→.
- Add Subscription — Quickly add a new subscription with preset services (Netflix, Spotify, Claude, etc.), auto-filled icons and categories.
- Analytics — Monthly spend breakdown by category, billing cycle, or list. Top expenses, month-over-month comparison, and yearly forecast.
- Menubar — Monthly total and upcoming bills at a glance. Shows due today, next 7 days, or full month view.
- Notifications — Get reminded before a subscription bills. Set up to two reminders with custom timing. Fires within 5 minutes of the set time (e.g. 9:00 may notify at 9:05). (macOS only — uses AppleScript, not available on Windows)
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Manage Subscription
|Calendar view with monthly billing overview
|All Subscriptions
|List view with filter and sort
|Add Subscription
|Form to add a new subscription
|Subscription Analytics
|Spending breakdown and insights
|Subscriptions Menubar
|Menubar item with totals and upcoming bills
|Subscription Notifications
|Background reminder engine (runs every 5 min) — macOS only
Preferences
Extension-level
- Primary Currency — Base currency for totals and analytics (INR, USD, EUR, GBP, and 19 more)
- Rounding — Hide decimal places in currency display
- Abbreviated Numbers — Show compact format like ₹99.9K
- First / Second Reminder — Days before billing to notify (same day, 1, 3, or 7 days before), with custom notification time
Menubar-level
- Show Monthly Total — Display beside the icon or inside the dropdown
- Show in Menu — Full month, upcoming only, or minimal view
Supported Currencies
INR · USD · EUR · GBP · JPY · AUD · CAD · SGD · BRL · CHF · CNY · HKD · IDR · KRW · MXN · MYR · NOK · NZD · PHP · SEK · THB · TRY · ZAR
Billing Cycles
Monthly · Yearly · Quarterly · Half-yearly · Weekly
Credits
- Dmytro Chuta (@dmitriychuta) — his macOS app Subscription Day inspired this extension
- Dhruv Suthar (@0xdhrv) — suggested the background
interval approach for notifications and the Simple Reminder extension as a reference
- Frankfurter — open-source exchange rate API (powered by the European Central Bank) used for multi-currency totals