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Browse, search, and copy animated Lucide icons directly from Raycast. Select your preferred package manager and copy the install command or TSX source code with a single keystroke.
Animated Lucide Icons sourced from lucide-animated.com.
Animated Lucide Icons sourced from lucide-animated.com.
Downloads Manager
Search and organize your downloads
Webpage to Markdown
Convert any webpage to markdown just by providing the url.
Shell
Run shell commands from Raycast