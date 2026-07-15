Browse your Read Later unread list and save the current browser tab to it, without leaving Raycast. Your list stays in sync with the Read Later apps on iOS, macOS, and the browser via a hosted sync service.
↵ opens the
article in your browser and marks it read;
⌘R marks read without opening;
⌘C copies the URL;
⌘L reloads the list.
⌘, with the
command selected) and paste the value into Sync Token. It's stored
securely in the macOS keychain and never written to disk in plaintext.
The extension talks to a Cloudflare Worker at
https://readlater-sync.shearm.workers.dev/sync. It sends and receives a JSON
{ items } payload over HTTPS with an
Authorization: Bearer <token> header.
The server merges items last-write-wins by URL, so saving from Raycast appears
on your other devices and vice versa. Soft-deleted items are hidden from the
list.
The save command may also fetch the target page's
<title> /
og:title over
HTTPS when the browser reports only a domain as the title, so saved articles
have readable names.
npm install
npm run dev
npm run dev opens the extension in Raycast's development mode and hot-reloads
on save. Build a permanent local copy with
npm run build.
Read Later runs on iOS (App Store), macOS, and any Chromium browser via the browser extension. See the project site for downloads.