Read This Later — Raycast Extension

Browse your Read Later unread list and save the current browser tab to it, without leaving Raycast. Your list stays in sync with the Read Later apps on iOS, macOS, and the browser via a hosted sync service.

Commands

Show Unread Links — browse your unread saved articles. ↵ opens the article in your browser and marks it read; ⌘R marks read without opening; ⌘C copies the URL; ⌘L reloads the list.

— browse your unread saved articles. opens the article in your browser and marks it read; marks read without opening; copies the URL; reloads the list. Save Current Tab — saves the frontmost browser tab to your Read Later list. Works in Safari, Chrome, Dia, Arc, Brave, Edge, Vivaldi, and Opera.

Setup

Get your sync token. This extension authenticates to your Read Later sync service with a bearer token — the same token your Read Later iOS/macOS app uses. Copy that value. Add the token in Raycast. Open this extension's settings ( ⌘, with the command selected) and paste the value into Sync Token. It's stored securely in the macOS keychain and never written to disk in plaintext. (For Save Current Tab) install the Raycast browser extension. The save command reads the exact active-tab URL through Raycast's browser extension. This is required for browsers like Dia, whose scripting interface returns only the site domain rather than the full article URL. Install it in your browser and make sure it's enabled — when it's off, the save command will tell you to reconnect it instead of saving an incomplete URL.

How sync works

The extension talks to a Cloudflare Worker at https://readlater-sync.shearm.workers.dev/sync . It sends and receives a JSON { items } payload over HTTPS with an Authorization: Bearer <token> header. The server merges items last-write-wins by URL, so saving from Raycast appears on your other devices and vice versa. Soft-deleted items are hidden from the list.

The save command may also fetch the target page's <title> / og:title over HTTPS when the browser reports only a domain as the title, so saved articles have readable names.

Local development

npm install npm run dev

npm run dev opens the extension in Raycast's development mode and hot-reloads on save. Build a permanent local copy with npm run build .

Companion apps

Read Later runs on iOS (App Store), macOS, and any Chromium browser via the browser extension. See the project site for downloads.